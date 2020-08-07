Connect with us

World

Thai government says it’s ready to help Lebanon following Beirut blast

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Wikimedia
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, says the country is ready to provide assistance to Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosion that rocked the capital, Beirut, earlier this week. The cause of the blast has not been confirmed, but is believed to be due to over 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that was being illegally stored at a warehouse in the port area of the city. The explosion has so far killed 157 people and injured thousands, including 2 Thai nationals.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also expressed his condolences to Hassan Diab, the Lebanese PM. It’s understood there are around 200 Thai nationals living and working in Lebanon, with the Foreign Minister confirming that the Royal Thai Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, can also assist Thai citizens in Lebanon. He adds that Thailand is on standby to provide assistance to Lebanon, particularly medical help, should it be required.

Thai government says it’s ready to help Lebanon following Beirut blast | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Deputy PM: 2 ways to amend Constitution

Jack Burton

Published

46 seconds ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam - Nation Thailand

As the government has agreed in principle to amend Thailand’s Constitution, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says there are 2 approaches to amending it — with or without a referendum. Wissanu, A legal expert, Wissanu said yesterday that amendments which require a referendum are changes to Chapter 1, which contains general provisions, Chapter 2, which deals with the monarchy and Chapter 15, which deals with constitutional amendments, including Section 256. Changes to provisions associated with the qualifications and power of members of independent agencies also require a referendum. Wissanu says proposals to set up a charter drafting assembly amount to amending […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Discovery of unexploded bombs in eastern Thailand linked to Cambodian civil war

Maya Taylor

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

5 unexploded bombs have been discovered in the eastern Thai province of Sa Kaeo, with the devices believed to be relics from the Cambodian civil war. Locals from the village of Tubtim Siam alerted officials after finding the bombs in their area. The Pattaya News reports that the devices included bombs and anti-tank mines. The devices were covered with tyres and safely defused by explosive ordnance disposal police. Meanwhile, the village chief says he believes them to be left over from the Cambodian civil war, adding that this is not the first time the villagers have discovered such relics. “We […]

Continue Reading

News

Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices

Jack Burton

Published

60 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Politico

Gaffe-prone US President Donald Trump, recently mocked for his mispronunciation of the name of Yosemite National Park as “YO-semite”, has stuck his foot in it again: Finland is obviously for fins, Switzerland for switzers, Iceland for ice and Holland for the nethers. Surely there’s a home for everyone’s favourite part of the leg, between hip and knee? Very stable genius Trump made a compelling case for it today, amazing the world with his unique pronunciation of the Land of Smiles. At a campaign event which hit the interwebs early this morning, Trump dropped his unique take on “Thighland” while whinging […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending