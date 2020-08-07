Koh Samui
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Thailand’s Ministry of National Resources and the Environment is threatening to sue the Raja Ferry company as a result of environmental contamination from the capsizing of a ferry off Koh Samui. The cargo ferry sank in rough weather last Saturday night, while attempting to transport rubbish from Samui to the Surat Thani mainland, resulting in dead and missing crew.
The Pattaya News reports that around 90 tonnes of garbage ended up in the sea, with the Ministry saying it will survey the damage caused and may sue the ferry company for compensation. The Ministry adds that if found liable, the Raja Ferry will face penalties for violating a prohibition on leaving port during stormy weather.
Mr. Chatuporn Burutpat, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, says the trash that has ended up in the water is bound to have a negative impact on the marine environment. He says he has tasked the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and the Pollution Control Department to investigate the situation, adding that now is the time of year when sea turtles return to the area to lay their eggs. It’s understood that oil was also leaked by the ferry and a number of trucks onboard.
Chatuporn adds that he at least hopes the ferry sinking will lead to a new sustainable waste management programme on Koh Samui and other Thai islands.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
US ambassador visits Thai clean-tech company Equator Pure Nature
The United States Ambassador to Thailand, Michael George DeSombre visited American-founded Thai clean-tech pioneer Equator Pure Nature yesterday to discuss perspectives on US businesses and American-founded companies in Thailand, their contributions to Thai society, primarily during the Covid-19 pandemic, and their role in assisting the development of Thai entrepreneurs, particularly women. Thailand is among countries recognised worldwide as having best managed the Covid-19 crisis and garnered well deseved praise from many quarters, including the World Health Organisation and the United Nations for containing the virus, through strict adherence to preventive measures such as social distancing, sanitisation, contact tracing and gradual […]
Environment
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
The Bangkok Marine Department has completed a test run of a new electric boat on Saen Saeb klong. The tests have been part of the development for a replacement of Bangkok’s deisel-powered, noisy and dirty canal and river ferries. Marine Department Director General, Wittaya Yamuang says the tests of the eco-friendly passenger boat on Saen Saeb canal was all over in 20 minutes. The electric-powered boat travelled four kilometres from Phan Fah Lilat pier to Pratunam pier without noise pollution travelling at around 22 kph. Bert Fabian, program officer in the Air Quality and Mobility Unit, says they’d teamed up with […]
Environment
Farmers call on Thai government to overturn ban on pesticide use
A group of Thai farmers has submitted a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, citing the ineffectiveness of products used to replace Paraquat and Chlorpyrifos, and calling for the ban on those chemicals, introduced on June 1, to be overturned. In the letter, they suggest the Hazardous Substances Committee impose restrictions on use of the products instead, while educating farmers on how to use them safely. Currently, under the ban, farmers and others in possession of Paraquat and Chlorpyrifos are required to return the products by August 29 or face prosecution. The group was led by Sukan Sangwanna, Secretary General of […]
Deputy PM: 2 ways to amend Constitution
Discovery of unexploded bombs in eastern Thailand linked to Cambodian civil war
Chon Buri Grab driver falls 4 floors down elevator shaft
4 motorbikes catch fire outside Government House in Bangkok
Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2020 bans foreigners
Trump decries “Thighland’s” unfair trade practices
Samui ferry company facing legal action over environmental impact of capsize
Thai government says it’s ready to help Lebanon following Beirut blast
2 Thai men injured in Beirut explosion
Alleged “Arab mafia” members arrested in Bangkok
Concerns over virus spread in boarding houses as Hong Kong records 95 new cases
Bangkok police nab illegal Nigerian 2 year overstayer with cocaine
US fares worse than Mexico and Russia in world misery ranking
Thailand’s GDP forecast to fall up to 9% this year
Human trafficking and drugs suspects nabbed using airport biometrics
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Covid-19 update: 6 new imported cases, deaths still at 58 (July 31)
Philippines’ capital to re-enter lockdown as Covid cases surge in Manila
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property4 days ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New categories of foreigners allowed back into Thailand from tomorrow
- Bangkok4 days ago
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Minister encourages Thai hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Business3 days ago
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
- Cambodia4 days ago
Cambodia suffers acute Chikungunya outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AirAsia X forced to ground its international fleet until borders re-open