Connect with us

Politics

BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand

Published

 on 

Thailand’s Constitutional Court reinstated Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister of Thailand. The court ruled this afternoon that Prayut has not yet hit the eight-year constitutional limit set for his role.

The court ruled that Prayut became prime minister on April 6, 2017, when the HM the King ratified a new military-drafted constitution. Therefore, PM Prayut can resume his position as prime minister right away.

PM Prayut is eligible to run in Thailand’s next general election. If he is voted to keep his position as PM, it remains unclear exactly how much longer he will remain in office.

The court’s decision is expected to be met with public outrage because Prayut already completed two four-year terms as PM. He became PM in 2014, shortly after he led a coup against the democratically-elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.

Section 158 of Thailand’s constitution states that “The Prime Minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not holding consecutive term.”

Police deployed 300 personnel around the court in preparation for instant protests from anti-government groups.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Shade_Wilder
2022-09-30 16:23
This was a foolish, foolish move by the PTB. There was a reasonable 'out' for getting rid of Prayut and by not taking it, it'll just enrage the opposition and the students. A better, more subtler move would have been…
Graham
2022-09-30 16:49
I guess that's depleted his bank account a little bit with the brown envelopes he's had to dish out, just goes to show what a sham everything is in Thailand, next best hope is that there is a general election…
BillO
2022-09-30 16:55
Where’s that feather to knock me over with! Lol Got to love the nonsense of political theater! 
HiuMak
2022-09-30 16:58
never say die
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-30 16:59
It's all about money transactions, everything else is a facade

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World45 mins ago

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
Politics2 hours ago

BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand
Technology2 hours ago

What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?
Sponsored8 hours ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Cambodia2 hours ago

Cambodian delegation in UK to seach for stolen treasures
Thailand2 hours ago

20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Loan shark bombs debtor’s house in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai researchers develop flood-resistant rice strain
Press Room3 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5
Crime3 hours ago

Horrified relatives attempt ID of disfigured suitcase victim
Travel3 hours ago

Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Travel4 hours ago

5 best spa treatments in Bangkok to pamper yourself this September – October
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket’s governor Narong braces for storm Noru
Politics4 hours ago

Royal defamation case dropped against Thai activist
Myanmar5 hours ago

OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Protests5 hours ago

Activists plan protests across Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending