BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand

Thailand’s Constitutional Court reinstated Prayut Chan-o-cha as Prime Minister of Thailand. The court ruled this afternoon that Prayut has not yet hit the eight-year constitutional limit set for his role.

The court ruled that Prayut became prime minister on April 6, 2017, when the HM the King ratified a new military-drafted constitution. Therefore, PM Prayut can resume his position as prime minister right away.

PM Prayut is eligible to run in Thailand’s next general election. If he is voted to keep his position as PM, it remains unclear exactly how much longer he will remain in office.

The court’s decision is expected to be met with public outrage because Prayut already completed two four-year terms as PM. He became PM in 2014, shortly after he led a coup against the democratically-elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra.

Section 158 of Thailand’s constitution states that “The Prime Minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not holding consecutive term.”

Police deployed 300 personnel around the court in preparation for instant protests from anti-government groups.