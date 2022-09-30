Connect with us

Weather

Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand

Published

 on 

Chachoengsao Province, photo by Khaosod.

Tropical storm Noru has weakened from a super typhoon to a depression as it moves across Thailand. The Thai Meteorological Department has still advised people in 64 provinces to be prepared for heavy to heavy rainfall, which may cause flash flooding and overflows.

After Noru plundered Thailand’s northeast this week, the department said yesterday that the storm was moving west by northwest at about 10 kilometres per hour. The depression was packing wind speeds of around 55 kilometres per hour at its centre, the department said.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency released satellite images yesterday, which showed flooding in the Chi and Mun river basins covering over 65,000 hectares of land. This included rice fields in Si Sa Ket, Surin, Roi Et, Yasothon, Kalasin, Ubon Ratchathani, Maha Sarakham and Amnat Charoen provinces.

Meanwhile, officials all around Thailand are bracing for Noru to hit. Phuket’s Governor Narong held a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Wednesday to prepare the island province for the storm.

Narong said officials are ready to handle the storm with water removal, shelter, food, and other assistance.

This week, more than 4,000 people in Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani have been evacuated as of Wednesday night.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand28 mins ago

Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Weather29 mins ago

Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
World1 hour ago

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
Sponsored8 hours ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Politics2 hours ago

BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand
Technology2 hours ago

What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?
Cambodia2 hours ago

Cambodian delegation in UK to seach for stolen treasures
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Loan shark bombs debtor’s house in southern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai researchers develop flood-resistant rice strain
Press Room4 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5
Crime4 hours ago

Horrified relatives attempt ID of disfigured suitcase victim
Travel4 hours ago

Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Travel5 hours ago

5 best spa treatments in Bangkok to pamper yourself this September – October
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket’s governor Narong braces for storm Noru
Politics5 hours ago

Royal defamation case dropped against Thai activist
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending