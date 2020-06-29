Six arrested over stolen Banksy artwork in Paris | The Thaiger

World
Six arrested over stolen Banksy artwork in Paris
Six people have been arrested over the theft of a Banksy artwork from a concert hall in Paris nearly 18 months ago. The mural by the British street artist was found at a farmhouse in central Italy earlier this month, leading to two people being placed under formal investigation while the other four suspected of concealing theft.
The artwork, which was painted on a fire-exit door at Paris’ famous Bataclan rock venue, was reportedly stolen by the thieves using portable grinders to remove the door and then transporting the artwork by van.
The Bataclan featured the mural, which showed a veiled female figure staring downwards mournfully, as a symbol of recollection, to commemorate the 2015 militant attack on the city which left 130 people dead.
Banksy is a street artist that focuses on such problematic events while remaining anonymous. The artist’s latest work was influenced by the recent death of black American George Floyd, who died unarmed at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The caption reads: “At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It’s not their problem, it’s mine. “
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved extending the Emergency Decree
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved the proposal from the National Security Council last week to extend the emergency decree until the end of July. The decision was made at a meeting this morning with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and other relevant officials. Read more about last weeks proposal HERE.
The CCSA says the extension was necessary because the country is opening up more businesses, including schools, and will start permitting more foreign travellers to arrive in coming months.
Although it is 100% certain that the emergency decree is being extended, some new sources report that the proposal will now go to the Thai Cabinet tomorrow afternoon for a final approval.
The CCSA noted that the extension would be until July 31 and it could be cancelled at any time if the situation with the reopening of schools and entertainment venues does not see any problems or any new outbreaks of Covid-19 infections.
A spokesperson for the CCSA say that the extension of the decree is not political and it is needed to properly manage and observe the situation with Phase 5 of lifting restrictions and regulations previously imposed. Businesses that are set to be reopened on July 1 includes pubs, bars, entertainment venues and schools. Read more HERE.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
British Airways makes cuts after Covid-19 profit loss
British Airways is the latest airline to cut jobs after Covid-19 sent profits in a downward spiral. The company says it has reached an agreement with its pilots that will see 350 laid off and another 300 entering a pool in which they could be rehired at a later date.
The airline previously said it needed to cut 12,000 jobs and decrease pay amounts for its cabin crew to deal with the profit losses in an attempt to save the carrier.
Those captains and first officers who are placed in the pool will still get half of their normal pay, and an additional 7.5% of the deducted payback upon returning to the air. The company said most of those first officers being pooled are the ones operating the Boeing 747 jumbo jets- which are largely used for the now dwindling travel masses.
Flight crews will see a 15% pay cut if they agree to a new proposal, which would allow them to still work. British Airways says it is currently in talks with the UK pilots union BALPA to solidify such agreements in order to save as many jobs as possible. Planes were grounded in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent airlines worldwide into crisis.
BALPA reportedly has not returned a request for comment at the time of this story’s publication.
World
Hong Kong protesters of new national security law arrested
Hong Kong protesters of China’s new national security law found themselves arrested for unlawful assembly after fights broke out.
The protest yesterday was largely supposed to be silent but ended with armed riot police arresting 53 people and using pepper spray on parts of the crowds after chanting and slogans were shouted towards them.
Such arrests are indicative of what may come, according to criticisers of the new law which the government says only targets those with extremist views. However, many people aren’t buying the law’s reasoning as they say it could further erode Hong Kong’s autonomy which was promised by the mainland when Britain handed the territory back in 1997.
“The governments wants to shut us up and to kick us out,” one protester, Roy Chan, 44, said. “We must stand up and strike down all those people who deprive Hong Kong people’s freedom.”
The protesters were charged with unlawful assembly as police refused to allow the annual march that is normally held on July 1 to mark the 1997 handover of Hong Kong.
The reasoning for the refusal was due to the ban on large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, but criticisers say the real reason is due to the recent law causing many to call out the government for potentially squashing their freedoms.
The law, according to Chinese officials, is supposed to only target a small group of people who display separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong.
Chinese state media reported that lawmakers almost overwhelmingly supported the draft. The Chinese government has “unshakable determination to push ahead with enactment of the security bill and safeguard national sovereignty and interest,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a government spokesperson.
Such news comes after a documentarian had to delete the video of a local artist mocking the national anthem over fears that the documentary would not be allowed to air in Hong Kong. The decision not to air the material in the documentary came after China imposed a law that banned using the national anthem in a derogatory way, or in other words, mocking or changing the words in the song.
Read More: Hong Kong documentary sees scene removed after new law
