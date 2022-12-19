World
Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Shakira, Shakira!
Prominent figures across the globe are speaking up about the plight of Iranians, and the latest to do so is music sensation Shakira. On Saturday, Shakira tweeted her support for Amir Nasr-Azadani, a young Iranian football player sentenced to death after protesting.
Twenty-six year old Nasr-Azadani was arrested in Isfahan last month, after taking part in a protest for women’s rights. Iranian authorities have accused him and two others of being involved in the murders of three members of Iran’s security forces. However, sources for IranWire, a pro-opposition outlet, said that Nasr-Azadani was never in the area where the authorities were killed. Nasr-Azadani is accused of moharebeh, or “waging war against god.”
On Saturday, Shakira tweeted…
“The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr.”
The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr. https://t.co/QkqC9fgymX
La lucha por la igualdad y los derechos humanos debe de ser reconocida y no castigada. Me uno en solidaridad con Amir Nasr.
— Shakira (@shakira) December 17, 2022
On Sunday night, Shakira posted another tweet about Nasr-Azadani, during the World Cup final. Shakira said she hoped that the players on the field, and the whole would, remembered that Nasr-Azadami was on death row only for speaking out for women’s rights. She went on to say, “I hope there’s more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what’s important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just.
Shakira is not the only global figure to call out Iran’s brutality against protesters. Last week, the global football players’ union FIFPRO took to Twitter yesterday to announce that it was “shocked and sickened” that Nasr-Azadani was facing execution.
Iran’s latest uprising began after the country’s so-called “morality police” brutally killed a young girl, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Since then, rage has spread like wildfire throughout the country ruled by a theocratic dictatorship. The situation has been brutal, with at least 448 people killed as of November 26. A growing number of people have been formally executed in relation to the protests so far.
Last month, Iranian forces killed a man for celebrating the national football team’s elimination from the World Cup. Iran also arrested a Kurdish football player, Voria Ghafouri, who was later released.
Even though Iran’s authorities are brutal, figures like Shakira are making it clear that the world sees Iranians’ plight.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Crime4 days ago
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Recent comments: