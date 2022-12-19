Connect with us

World

Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row

Published

 on 

Singer Shakira, photo by Getty Images.

Shakira, Shakira!

Prominent figures across the globe are speaking up about the plight of Iranians, and the latest to do so is music sensation Shakira. On Saturday, Shakira tweeted her support for Amir Nasr-Azadani, a young Iranian football player sentenced to death after protesting.

Twenty-six year old Nasr-Azadani was arrested in Isfahan last month, after taking part in a protest for women’s rights. Iranian authorities have accused him and two others of being involved in the murders of three members of Iran’s security forces. However, sources for IranWire, a pro-opposition outlet, said that Nasr-Azadani was never in the area where the authorities were killed. Nasr-Azadani is accused of moharebeh, or “waging war against god.”

On Saturday, Shakira tweeted…

The fight for equality and human rights should be praised not punished, I stand in solidarity with Amir Nasr.”

On Sunday night, Shakira posted another tweet about Nasr-Azadani, during the World Cup final. Shakira said she hoped that the players on the field, and the whole would, remembered that Nasr-Azadami was on death row only for speaking out for women’s rights. She went on to say, “I hope there’s more than a minute of silence in our hearts to remember what’s important and more than one voice united screaming for what is just.

Shakira is not the only global figure to call out Iran’s brutality against protesters. Last week, the global football players’ union FIFPRO took to Twitter yesterday to announce that it was “shocked and sickened” that Nasr-Azadani was facing execution.

Iran’s latest uprising began after the country’s so-called “morality police” brutally killed a young girl, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Since then, rage has spread like wildfire throughout the country ruled by a theocratic dictatorship. The situation has been brutal, with at least 448 people killed as of November 26. A growing number of people have been formally executed in relation to the protests so far.

Last month, Iranian forces killed a man for celebrating the national football team’s elimination from the World Cup. Iran also arrested a Kurdish football player, Voria Ghafouri, who was later released. 

Even though Iran’s authorities are brutal, figures like Shakira are making it clear that the world sees Iranians’ plight.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2022-12-19 15:11
Wow. Now the Iranian government are in trouble.I bet they never saw that coming. Never mind international sanctions. Shakira has sent a tweet. Ouch! 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket5 mins ago

Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Thailand9 mins ago

Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
Politics18 mins ago

ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Sponsored5 hours ago

Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
World Cup34 mins ago

Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Cambodia1 hour ago

Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Crime1 hour ago

Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Eastern Thailand2 hours ago

Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
Politics2 hours ago

POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
World3 hours ago

Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Drugs3 hours ago

Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
China3 hours ago

Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Visa4 hours ago

Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Transport4 hours ago

Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending