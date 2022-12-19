Politics
POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
A new poll shows that most people in Thailand don’t believe that politics have really changed much. They like responsible, honest politicians and hate people who break promises and abuse authority. They want their political parties to be honest and transparent with a clear goal. Corruption is the biggest issue they want to be tackled.
Poll respondents said that they think that Thailand can further itself as a democracy by having transparent elections, not limiting people’s freedom of speech, and fighting to follow the ways of a true democracy.
The Suan Dusit poll was conducted last week, between the dates of December 11 and December 14. It gathered responses from 1157 people in an online survey. Yesterday they released the results from their poll asking questions about what people thought about the last five years of Thai politics, and what kind of politicians and political parties they liked and disliked.
Poll respondents were allowed to pick more than one answer for the majority of questions. Some of the key responses are below:
What do you think about Thai politics over the past five years?
- 47.02%: Unchanged
- 44.68%: Worsened
- 8.30%: Improved
What kind of politicians do you like?
- 79.22%: Ones who are responsible and can tackle problems quickly
- 77.83%: Ones who are honest and not greedy for power and benefits
- 76.70%: Ones who are good in management and knowledgeable
What kind of politicians do you not like?
- 87.50%: Ones who don’t keep their promises and attack others
- 83.68%: Ones who misuse authority
- 78.99%: Ones who are not transparent
What kind of political parties do you like?
- 91.57%: Ones that are transparent and obey the law
- 84.10%: Ones that are united and have a clear stance
- 82.71%: Ones that have knowledgeable members and can create high-quality politicians
What issues do you want politicians to solve?
- 76.78%: Corruption
- 68.17%: Economy
- 67.22%: People’s welfare
What do you think will help further develop Thailand’s democracy?
- 76.65%: Transparent elections
- 69.97%: Freedom of speech
- 68.49%: Awareness of true democracy
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted
Shakira speaks up for young Iranian football player on death row
Aussie cops bust billion-baht meth shipment
Covid deaths in China could surpass one million as restrictions lifted
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Free tune-up offered for all vehicles before New Year’s Eve
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Crime4 days ago
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Recent comments: