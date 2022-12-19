POLL: Thai politics unchanged, honesty and transparency wanted

A new poll shows that most people in Thailand don’t believe that politics have really changed much. They like responsible, honest politicians and hate people who break promises and abuse authority. They want their political parties to be honest and transparent with a clear goal. Corruption is the biggest issue they want to be tackled.

Poll respondents said that they think that Thailand can further itself as a democracy by having transparent elections, not limiting people’s freedom of speech, and fighting to follow the ways of a true democracy.

The Suan Dusit poll was conducted last week, between the dates of December 11 and December 14. It gathered responses from 1157 people in an online survey. Yesterday they released the results from their poll asking questions about what people thought about the last five years of Thai politics, and what kind of politicians and political parties they liked and disliked.

Poll respondents were allowed to pick more than one answer for the majority of questions. Some of the key responses are below:

What do you think about Thai politics over the past five years?

47.02%: Unchanged

44.68%: Worsened

8.30%: Improved

What kind of politicians do you like?

79.22%: Ones who are responsible and can tackle problems quickly

77.83%: Ones who are honest and not greedy for power and benefits

76.70%: Ones who are good in management and knowledgeable

What kind of politicians do you not like?

87.50%: Ones who don’t keep their promises and attack others

83.68%: Ones who misuse authority

78.99%: Ones who are not transparent

What kind of political parties do you like?