World
Iranian Kurdish footballer released from jail
UPDATE
The Iranian Kurdish footballer jailed last week has been released on bail, along with another former member of the country’s national team. Iranian authorities announced the release of Voria Ghafouri and Parviz Boroumand yesterday.
The Iranian Kurdish player, Voria Ghafouri, was arrested on November 24 for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandising against the government,” Iranian media reported. This was after he spoke out against authorities’ violent suppression of protests in Kurdish areas. He had also expressed sympathy for the family of Mahsa Amini, a young woman killed by police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly.
Boroumand, a retired goalkeeper, was arrested earlier this month on charges of participating in protests in Tehran. He was accused of damaging property.
Iran’s judiciary announced the release of two men without elaborating, the Associated Press reported. Their release was announced hours before Iran’s match against the US.
After he was released, Ghafouri wished the national team good luck in the match. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he was “delighted” that Ghafouri had been released.
The judiciary also said that it had released over 1,000 detainees in recent days.
This news comes after it was reported yesterday that Iranian authorities had threatened the families of its national football players with imprisonment and torture, according to a source involved in the security of the games.
The world continues to watch as new developments unfold around the situation for Iranian football players amidst the country’s mass uprising.
ORIGINAL STORY
Iranian authorities arrested a former member of the country’s national football team on November 24. Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandising against the government,” Iranian media reported.
Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, is a member of Iran’s Kurdish ethnic minority. He recently called for an end to the violent suppression of protests in Kurdish areas.
Ghafouri had also expressed sympathy for the family of Mahsa Amini, a 22 year old woman killed by Iran’s so-called “morality police” after she allegedly wore her headscarf improperly. Amini was also a Kurd, and her murder has sparked mass protests for women’s and Kurdish rights in Iran, as well as for individual freedoms.
Iranian officials have not said whether Ghafouri’s activism was a factor in not choosing him for the national team.
According to the pro-opposition news outlet Iran International, it appeared that Ghafouri’s Instagram story about the national team with the caption “Shameless, Shameless” was taken as an insult by Iranian officials. The outlet noted, however, that Iranian media did not provide clear details on what Ghafouri had said that was insulting.
Iranian footballers have been in the spotlight lately. Last week, Iran’s national football team declined to sing its national anthem at the FIFA World Cup in a move that appears to be a display of solidarity with their fellow countrymen protesting.
Before the match against England, the Iranian players stood silent as their national anthem was played before the game kicked off.
The team’s captain made another statement of solidarity with protesters at the cup, saying…
“I want to say condolences to all the grieving families in Iran… we want them to know we are with them and by their side and share their pain.”
Some Iranians criticized the team’s actions as “too little, too late,” saying the team should have refused to play at the World Cup altogether. Iranian-British comedian Omid Djalili noted that the players had “bowed to the terrorists” when they met with Iranian President Raisi.
Time will tell what Voria Ghafouri’s fate will be.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chiang Mai farmers ordered not to move pigs to prevent African Swine Fever spread
Truck overturns carrying 2,560 crates of beer in central Thailand
Bangkok’s most famous gruesome museum
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Driver surrenders to police after hit-and-run in Pattaya
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Qatar officials insist camel beauty contestants are cosmetic surgery free
Blue Tree FREE DJ Warm-up Weekend to be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December
Iranian Kurdish footballer released from jail
Stock market share trades to be taxed in Thailand after being exempt for past 30 years
CBD nutraceuticals market emerging in Thailand and globally
Angry Thai man condemns foreigner for not wearing a mask on BTS | GMT
Police seize 400 million baht in assets from shady group of Chinese businessmen
Singapore decriminalises sex between men while halting legalisation of same-sex marriage
Unhinged gunman fires 18 shots into school because kids were too noisy
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Thailand and Cambodian officials agree to remove mines in border areas
Police arrest transgender Thai women for filming and disseminating child porn online
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Man dies trying to eat a coconut in central Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Don’t miss An Evening with Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne this week
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Alleged Chinese drug tycoon married to Thai policewoman surrenders to police
36 sex workers in Pattaya arrested for prostitution
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Venomous snake rescued from beer in Australia
Blaze guts foreigner’s car in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Guides1 day ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Drugs3 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Bangkok2 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics2 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
-
Cosmetic Surgery2 days ago
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand