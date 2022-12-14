World
Global football union “shocked and sickened” that Iranian player could be executed
UPDATE
The global football player’s union FIFPRO is speaking up for an Iranian football player who risks being executed. FIFPRO took to Twitter yesterday to announce that it was “shocked and sickened” that Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution. The tweet read…
“FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country.
We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment.”
Twenty-six year old Nasr-Azadani has been accused of involvement in the death of three members of Iran’s security forces. The pro-opposition media outlet IranWire reported on Sunday that the Iranian regime’s judicial system is planning to hang Nasr-Azadani for the crime of moharebeh, or “waging war against god.” Nasr-Azadani was arrested in the city of Isfahan.
IranWire sources said that Nasr-Azadani was never in the area where the security officers were killed. He was only present in some protests, the outlet said.
Iran’s latest uprising began after the country’s so-called “morality police” brutally killed a young girl, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Since then, rage has spread like wildfire in a country ruled by a theocratic dictatorship. The situation has been brutal, with hundreds of protesters killed, and at least two people formally executed in relation with the protests so far.
But people and organisations like FIFPRO are reminding the world that Iranians’ plight isn’t going unseen.
ORIGINAL STORY
A young Iranian footballer is at risk of being executed amidst the country’s uprising against its regime. The young man, 26 year old Amir Nasr-Azadani, is a former member of three different teams in Iran.
The Iranian state news broadcaster IRIB released a video on November 20 of the forced confessions of three people accused of being involved in the murders of three members of Iran’s forces. One authority killed was part of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Another two were members of the Basij, a volunteer militia group affiliated with the IRGC.
IRIB did not name the defendants, but after the videos were published, their names were published on social media. One of the defendants was Nasr-Azadani.
However, sources for IranWire, a pro-opposition outlet, said that Nasr-Azadani was never in the area where the authorities were killed. He was only present in some protests, the outlet said. Iranwire reported on Sunday that the Iranian regime’s judicial system is planning to hang Nasr-Azadani for the crime of moharebeh, or “waging war against god.”
Nasr-Azadani’s relatives say they have been threatened by security forces. They also say their lawyer has instructed them to remain quiet. Meanwhile, the family’s efforts to choose a lawyer for Nasr-Azadani were unsuccessful. A source said…
“After the court was convened and when his family was informed of the charges against him, the lawyer appointed by the judicial system informed them that the verdict was only to cause fear, but if the family members reacted and spoke to foreign media, the death sentence would become final.”
This news comes after Iran yesterday carried out its second execution related to the mass nationwide protest movement that began in September. The young man executed was 23 year old Majidreza Rahnavard. Rahnavard was accused of killing two Basij members. Just days before that, Iran executed another 23 year old man, Mohsen Shekari. Shekari was accused of injuring a security guard with a knife in Tehran.
Iran’s latest uprising began after the country’s so-called “morality police” brutally killed a young girl, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly. Since then, rage has spread like wildfire in a country ruled by a theocratic dictatorship.
Last month, Iranian forces killed a man for celebrating the national football team’s elimination from the World Cup. Iran also arrested a Kurdish football player, Voria Ghafouri, who was later released.
Like many young Iranians, Nasr-Azadani could be killed for daring to stand up to his country’s brutal regime.
