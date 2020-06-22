Riot in Germany causes multiple injuries and arrests | The Thaiger

World
Riot in Germany causes multiple injuries and arrests
After investigating a potential drug trafficking ring in downtown Stuttgart, Germany, police came under attack as riot broke out against them. The brawl resulted in 24 arrests and 19 police officers wounded, according to city officials who reiterated their support of its law enforcement.
The Mayor condemned the protests saying they were unacceptable and that neither alcohol nor the desire to protest would excuse violence against the emergency services.
Such unrest reportedly came after the police made a preliminary arrest with people joining together in solidarity to attack the police officer and then arrested. Police apparently used pepper spray to dispel the rioters only to anger them more as they threw stones and other objects at the officers.
Rioters have been moving about in small groups throughout the city, damaging posters and spraying graffiti. At least 30 stores and 12 police cars have been damaged along with lootings which prompted around 300 officers to be deployed.
Police Chair Franz Lutz called the riots an ‘attack on the whole city,’ adding, in his 46 years as a police officer he had never seen anything like it.
He also confirmed that drunkenness and social media influencing were driving factors of the riots and said that in the next few weeks, he would strengthen police forces in downtown Stuttgart.
“Stuttgart is fully behind the police,” Mayor Kuhn said in the speech. “There is no getting used to such an outbreak.”
A police task force is now investigating the disturbances and says further arrests will come.
World
Second wave of Coronavirus hits South Korea
Despite reporting relatively low cases, health officials from South Korea claim they are in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19. Although the nation was previously referred to as a success story for Covid-19, they now say they are expecting the pandemic to continue for the next few months.
Jung Eun-kyeong, Head of the Korea Disease Control Centres, said that the first wave lasted until April. Since May, clusters of new cases have increased, including nightclubs in the capital, Seoul. Between those times, the daily confirmed cases dropped from almost a thousand to zero infections for three consecutive days.
Officials reported today that 17 new infections from different clusters in large offices and warehouses had been recorded during the last 24 hours. Dr Jeong has said that the recent resurgence has led her to conclude that the country is in the grip of a second viral wave, which she suspects will continue.
Although, the KCDC claim that the first wave of South Korea had never really ended.
Earlier today, just after the several small virus clusters had been discovered, the city of Daejeon (south of the capital) had announced that it will ban public gatherings. The mayor of Seoul also warned that should cases rise to an average of 30 in the next three days and the occupancy rate of the city’s hospitals exceeds 70%, the capital may have to return to strict social distancing.
South Korea has avoided ‘lockdowns’ in the country and instead relied upon voluntary measures to distance itself from society along an aggressive contact tracing, follow-ups and testing strategy to combat the virus.
Since the country reported its first case on January 20, a total of 280 people have died. In total, over 12,000 infections have been reported and 1,277 active cases in the country are estimated to remain.
World
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
In spite of the Government’s campaign to boost animal welfare, China’s infamous annual dog-meat festival opened again, but activists hope that its days are numbered. An animal rights activist, Zhang Qianqian, who was in Yulin Saturday, says it was only a matter of time before the dog meat festival had been banned.
“From what we understand from our conversations with meat sellers, leaders have said the consumption of dog meat won’t be allowed in future.”
“But banning dog-meat consumption is going to be hard and will take some time.”
The 10 day festival in the southwestern town Yulin normally draws thousands of tourists, many of whom buy dogs for the pot in tight cages, but the numbers decreased this year.
The government is drafting new legislation to ban trade in wildlife and protect livestock, and campaigners hope that this year’s festival will be the last time.
Peter Li, China’s policy specialist for the Animal Rights Group, Humane Society International says he hopes Yulin will change not only for the sake of the animals but also for the health and safety of its people.
“Allowing mass gatherings to trade in and consume dog meat in crowded markets and restaurants in the name of a festival poses a significant public health risk.”
In April, Shenzhen became China’s first city to ban dogs, with others set to follow. The Ministry of Agriculture has also agreed to identify dogs as livestock and not pets, but how reclassification affects Yulin ‘s trade remains unclear.
The coronavirus is suspected to have originated in horseshoe bats in the city of Wuhan before it was crossed into humans, forcing China to reassess its connection to animals and vowed to ban the trade in wildlife.
World
UK relaxes lockdown measures as it gears up for reopening date
As the full reopening of pubs and restaurants is inching closer to its July 4 date, UK is starting to relax some lockdown measures. British PM Boris Johnson is expected to announce the changes tomorrow with more economic assistance announcements to come early next month by the chancellor.
The notion’s pub industry is also rooting for a relaxation of social-distancing measures upon the heels of a breakthrough ‘spit’ test that will be trialled with the hopes of improving the UK’s virus detection systems. The decision reportedly will be made today whether lockdown measures can be relaxed.
When pubs and restaurants do reopen, having customers register before entering is being considered as many countries worldwide are adopting the practice in order to track possible Covid-19 cases. New Zealand is one of those countries with the public being required to scan codes when visiting such venues to build an easily trackable digital diary of where they have been. Same is happening in Thailand.
However, the UK’s contact-tracing app may not be set in motion in time for July’s reopening as it is already a month late and not expected until autumn. Consequently, such venues may only require the public to write down their details until the app can be rolled out.
