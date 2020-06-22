CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand | The Thaiger

Authorities are still trying to figure out who will be allowed to enter Thailand, and how it should be handled. But today the government narrowed it down to 7 groups of foreigners, some under the developing ‘travel bubble’ scheme, and others that may require quarantine. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration still plans to discuss the proposed groups with government officials before nailing down the final plans.

• 4 groups will probably have to go through state quarantine to enter the country including businessmen and investors, labourers and exporters, medical tourists, and permanent residents of Thailand, such spouses of Thai nationals. 30,000 medical tourists have registered to enter and 22,000 labourers and exporters have registered. 2,000 Thai spouses and permanent residents have also registered along with 700 businessmen.

• 3 groups will be able to skip the 14 day quarantine under a proposed ‘travel bubble’ scheme which would allow people to travel to limited areas and arrive from limited countries or cities. Businessmen visiting the country from ‘low risk’ countries for quick meetings or dealings, whose work is essential to the Thai economy, will be allowed to enter after a strict screening process. A first wave of tourists from low-risk countries such as Japan, China and South Korea would be allowed to enter as well as government guests. The final list of countries that will be included in the travel bubble is yet to be finalised.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand