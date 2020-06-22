image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Bao Menglong
    • follow us in feedly

Authorities are still trying to figure out who will be allowed to enter Thailand, and how it should be handled. But today the government narrowed it down to 7 groups of foreigners, some under the developing ‘travel bubble’ scheme, and others that may require quarantine. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration still plans to discuss the proposed groups with government officials before nailing down the final plans.

• 4 groups will probably have to go through state quarantine to enter the country including businessmen and investors, labourers and exporters, medical tourists, and permanent residents of Thailand, such spouses of Thai nationals. 30,000 medical tourists have registered to enter and 22,000 labourers and exporters have registered. 2,000 Thai spouses and permanent residents have also registered along with 700 businessmen.

• 3 groups will be able to skip the 14 day quarantine under a proposed ‘travel bubble’ scheme which would allow people to travel to limited areas and arrive from limited countries or cities. Businessmen visiting the country from ‘low risk’ countries for quick meetings or dealings, whose work is essential to the Thai economy, will be allowed to enter after a strict screening process. A first wave of tourists from low-risk countries such as Japan, China and South Korea would be allowed to enter as well as government guests. The final list of countries that will be included in the travel bubble is yet to be finalised.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    richard barker

    June 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    OK won’t bother coming not in that group. I’m in the group that turns up 3 or 4 time per year and spend my money in 4 star hotels small restaurants, small bars, small shops and markets. You know those places which employ those who are now out of work and are doing it tough. Vietnam sounds nice.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Evan Krause on Unsplash

Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.

Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.

However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.

His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.

Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Sanook

Police arrested more than 40,000 people for breaking the nightly curfew which lasted 72 days. An average of 582 people were arrested per day during the restriction period, police say.

Many people intercepted simply didn’t have a good reason for being out of their home late at night, according to police. They say a common reason for breaching curfew was that a family member fell ill during the night or early morning and needed medical attention. Those arrested for breaking the curfew could face 2 years in prison and a fine up to 40,000 baht.

So many people were arrested for violating curfew restrictions that officials sent the violators with minor offenses to volunteer at temples. As of last month, the director-general of the Department of Probation said more than 2,000 curfew offenders were sent to temples. Some had to stay 7 days to a month.

The curfew, aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, was lifted on June 15. While police don’t have to worry about patrolling curfew checkpoints late at night, now young illegal motorbike racers are back on the streets.

SOURCES: Xinhua| Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Flickr

Following the death in state quarantine of a repatriated Thai man, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the family and ordered a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death. A report in Thai PBS World says the man, named as Pongsak Kidkha, returned from Japan on June 9, and was placed in state quarantine at a Bangkok hotel.

The cause of death is thought to be heart failure, as it’s understood Mr. Pongsak suffered with heart problems, but doctors say he had sufficient medication to last the 14 day quarantine period. He twice tested negative for Covid-19.

Mr. Pongsak was originally from the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and the PM has ordered officials there to help his family with funeral arrangements. Deputy Defence Minister Chaicharn Changmongkol has overseen the transfer of the Mr. Pongsak’s body to his hometown in the Chum Puang district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

The government has ordered health officials in all state quarantine locations to pay particular attention to anyone admitted with chronic health conditions.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
image

Trending