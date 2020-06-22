CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Authorities are still trying to figure out who will be allowed to enter Thailand, and how it should be handled. But today the government narrowed it down to 7 groups of foreigners, some under the developing ‘travel bubble’ scheme, and others that may require quarantine. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration still plans to discuss the proposed groups with government officials before nailing down the final plans.
• 4 groups will probably have to go through state quarantine to enter the country including businessmen and investors, labourers and exporters, medical tourists, and permanent residents of Thailand, such spouses of Thai nationals. 30,000 medical tourists have registered to enter and 22,000 labourers and exporters have registered. 2,000 Thai spouses and permanent residents have also registered along with 700 businessmen.
• 3 groups will be able to skip the 14 day quarantine under a proposed ‘travel bubble’ scheme which would allow people to travel to limited areas and arrive from limited countries or cities. Businessmen visiting the country from ‘low risk’ countries for quick meetings or dealings, whose work is essential to the Thai economy, will be allowed to enter after a strict screening process. A first wave of tourists from low-risk countries such as Japan, China and South Korea would be allowed to enter as well as government guests. The final list of countries that will be included in the travel bubble is yet to be finalised.
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Bangkok’s Khaosan Road, for decades a pilgrimage for backpackers from all over the world, looks set to reopen in August. A well-loved tourist mecca for browsing, eating and night life, the thoroughfare has undergone a revamp during lock-down, and now boasts a new road surface, traffic barriers and newly-planted trees.
Similar work is planned for the city’s Kraisi, Rambuttri and Tani roads, which are all nearby. Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, says contractors are still required to carry out the work, which is expected to cost in the region of 44.5 million baht or US$1.4 million. He confirms Khaosan’s makeover is nearly finished and the road should be ready to reopen in August.
However, his repeated (and controversial) attempts to remove street vendors from Khaosan have so far failed, although vendors have yet to be chosen to set up their stalls on the street. Sakoltee says some parts of Khaosan and neighbouring roads won’t have space for street vendors, due to an increase in trees and recreational spaces.
His overhaul of Khaosan has been praised in some quarters, by those who believe the revamp was long overdue. However, others say it will destroy the unique character and atmosphere that (in normal times) draws travellers from around the world.
Meanwhile, a report in Coconuts says Yada Pornpetrumpa from the Khaosan Road Vendors Association says the organisation plans to meet with city officials at the end of this month, in order to discuss the street vendors’ plight, but adds that she does not expect a list of approved traders to be ready by then.
Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span
Police arrested more than 40,000 people for breaking the nightly curfew which lasted 72 days. An average of 582 people were arrested per day during the restriction period, police say.
Many people intercepted simply didn’t have a good reason for being out of their home late at night, according to police. They say a common reason for breaching curfew was that a family member fell ill during the night or early morning and needed medical attention. Those arrested for breaking the curfew could face 2 years in prison and a fine up to 40,000 baht.
So many people were arrested for violating curfew restrictions that officials sent the violators with minor offenses to volunteer at temples. As of last month, the director-general of the Department of Probation said more than 2,000 curfew offenders were sent to temples. Some had to stay 7 days to a month.
The curfew, aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, was lifted on June 15. While police don’t have to worry about patrolling curfew checkpoints late at night, now young illegal motorbike racers are back on the streets.
Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine
Following the death in state quarantine of a repatriated Thai man, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered his condolences to the family and ordered a postmortem to establish the exact cause of death. A report in Thai PBS World says the man, named as Pongsak Kidkha, returned from Japan on June 9, and was placed in state quarantine at a Bangkok hotel.
The cause of death is thought to be heart failure, as it’s understood Mr. Pongsak suffered with heart problems, but doctors say he had sufficient medication to last the 14 day quarantine period. He twice tested negative for Covid-19.
Mr. Pongsak was originally from the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, and the PM has ordered officials there to help his family with funeral arrangements. Deputy Defence Minister Chaicharn Changmongkol has overseen the transfer of the Mr. Pongsak’s body to his hometown in the Chum Puang district of Nakhon Ratchasima.
The government has ordered health officials in all state quarantine locations to pay particular attention to anyone admitted with chronic health conditions.
Thailand News Today – Monday, June 22
Second wave of Coronavirus hits South Korea
China’s dog-meat festival opens for another year
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
Riot in Germany causes multiple injuries and arrests
UK relaxes lockdown measures as it gears up for reopening date
Japan and China island-rights battle heating up
Experts say just arresting teens doesn’t stop street racing
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
New breathalyser underway to detect Covid-19
Thousands of curfew violators arrested in 72-day span
Thai PM expresses condolences after repatriated man dies in state quarantine
Asia stocks rise along with coronavirus cases
More sea turtles lay eggs on Koh Samui
Ring of fire delights photographers around Asia
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lèse-majesté law
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
Outrage over 75,000 baht travel allowance for senior execs at Thai Airways
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
richard barker
June 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm
OK won’t bother coming not in that group. I’m in the group that turns up 3 or 4 time per year and spend my money in 4 star hotels small restaurants, small bars, small shops and markets. You know those places which employ those who are now out of work and are doing it tough. Vietnam sounds nice.