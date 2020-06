As the full reopening of pubs and restaurants is inching closer to its July 4 date, UK is starting to relax some lockdown measures. British PM Boris Johnson is expected to announce the changes tomorrow with more economic assistance announcements to come early next month by the chancellor.

The notion’s pub industry is also rooting for a relaxation of social-distancing measures upon the heels of a breakthrough ‘spit’ test that will be trialled with the hopes of improving the UK’s virus detection systems. The decision reportedly will be made today whether lockdown measures can be relaxed.

When pubs and restaurants do reopen, having customers register before entering is being considered as many countries worldwide are adopting the practice in order to track possible Covid-19 cases. New Zealand is one of those countries with the public being required to scan codes when visiting such venues to build an easily trackable digital diary of where they have been. Same is happening in Thailand.

However, the UK’s contact-tracing app may not be set in motion in time for July’s reopening as it is already a month late and not expected until autumn. Consequently, such venues may only require the public to write down their details until the app can be rolled out.

SOURCE: The Guardian

