World
Philippines coast guard says they chased off Chinese warship
The Philippines Coast Guard says they chased off a Chinese warship in the South China Sea. The square off is yet another aggressive encounter between the two nations in what is considered disputed waters.
In an official statement today, relating to a July 13 report, the Philippines Coast Guard says they had sent a verbal challenge to the Chinese warship that they saw on the Marie Louise Bank. In the tense game of inter-nation chicken, the Chine ship backed off first, according to the statement.
The Chinese warship had sent a radio message identifying itself with the on-the-nose name of “Chinese Navy Warship 189”. The message asked the Philippines ship following them to back off, says the coast guard.
Chinese and Philippine ships have been in an ongoing struggle in the South China sea for many months, following hundreds of Chinese ships overrunning the disputed waters earlier in 2021. The Philippines has vocally opposed the Chinese ships’ presence in the area. In fact, they even have America cooking up some support for them in the region. Meanwhile, Beijing says China’s actions are “normal and legitimate”.
The struggle is far from a few months old, however, and has involved more than just the US, the Philippines, and China. The struggle has been going on for nearly a decade with Vietnam previously stating China rammed ships in the South China Sea. Australia and New Zealand have also urged China to show restraint in the area.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Philippines coast guard says they chased off Chinese warship
Flights from dark red zones prohibited from Wednesday, July 21
8 women arrested in Tak for Myanmar river crossing
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Calls mount to boycott Foodpanda following plans to fire rider/protester
Monday Covid Update: 122,097 active cases; provincial totals
Phuket adds and “clarifies” many restrictions, “no” booze
Car crash kills 2 in Songkhla, police investigating
PM orders Thai Navy to postpone submarine purchases as pandemic rages
4 inmates escape prison, 1 caught 3 at large
Government insists it can meet target of 10 million vaccine doses a month
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
All Covid restrictions lifted in England as experts warn of disastrous consequences
Thailand’s Best Food Delivery Service
Tear gas, rubber bullets deployed against anti-government protesters in Bangkok
Monday Covid Update: Record high of 11,784 new cases and 81 deaths
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business5 hours ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Crime2 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Thailand3 days ago
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
- Phuket4 days ago
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers