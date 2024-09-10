Pastry drama: Temu croissant lamp turns out to be edible (video)

Photo from screenshot of TikTok video @froginahatgirl

We’ve all had our fair share of disappointing online shopping experiences but this one takes the biscuit—or should we say, croissant.

TikTok user Neta Murphy, with the handle @froginahatgirl, got more than she bargained for when her much-anticipated parcel from Chinese e-commerce company Temu arrived. Instead of the quirky croissant lamp she ordered, she unwrapped what turned out to be a very real, very edible pastry—complete with an army of ants.

“I came home from work after a hot day and there were like, hundreds of ants underneath it.”

Murphy’s TikTok video has now racked up a staggering 1.2 million views.

“I was like, ‘Why the f*** would ants want a fake croissant?’”

Her initial shock led her to investigate further. After poking at the “lamp,” she noticed crumbs falling out, confirming her suspicions.

“The ants were going in the hole, so I just poked a bigger hole.”

Advertisements

The supposed croissant lamp, originally intended as a gift, looked and crumbled like fresh pastry.

Temu, a Chinese online marketplace known for its ultra-low prices, has left TikTok users both baffled and amused.

“Are you okay babe? You barely touched your Temu croissant lamp!”

“I gotta check my cat lamp I got from Temu…”

In a surprising twist, Murphy took a bite of the so-called lamp to see if it was, in fact, edible.

“Did she just eat the Temu croissant lamp?”

One commenter offered a possible explanation, suggesting the product may have been inspired by Yukiko Morita’s bread lamps, where real pastries are preserved with anti-fungal coatings, reported The Standard UK.

In related news, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce raised concerns over the impact of the global e-commerce platform Temu on Thai SMEs. Immediate protective measures are being discussed with eight agencies to curb the influx of online goods into the country.