World champ smashes record in meatball eating contest in Buriram

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a jaw-dropping display of sheer eating prowess, world champion Worachai Wijitwongjaroen set a new record at the seventh annual deep-fried meatball eating contest in Buriram. The event, designed to showcase one of the province’s signature dishes, saw Worachai devour an astounding 65 sticks of meatballs in just five minutes, beating the previous record by two sticks.

Held over two days, the competition attracted over 100 contestants from across the country, all vying for glory in various categories. But it was Worachai’s stomach-stretching feat that stole the show, securing him the title and adding another victory to his impressive resume.

The contest isn’t just about bragging rights. It’s part of a larger effort to boost tourism and support local businesses in Buriram. By putting the spotlight on deep-fried meatballs, the province hopes to attract more visitors and stimulate the local economy.

Buriram’s deep-fried delicacy has been on the rise ever since K-pop sensation and hometown hero Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, expressed her love for the snack during a visit in 2021. Her endorsement catapulted the dish to national fame, making it a must-try for fans of both food and the BLACKPINK star, reported Bangkok Post.

With another record smashed and the meatball craze continuing to sizzle, Buriram’s star dish is only getting hotter.

“I never thought I’d break the record but I’m thrilled to have done it!”

In related news, Buriram celebrated Lisa’s 27th birthday with a feast of meatball consumption and the unveiling of themed pants. The event included the launch of Buriram’s special standing meatball consumption pants.

Lisa, born in the Buriram district of Satuk, has been credited with popularising the local delicacy of standing meatball consumption, which has significantly increased sales for the vendors behind Buriram’s train station.

