Connect with us

World

Pakistan flood death toll rises, agencies warn country needs long-term aid

Published

 on 

Balochistan floods, photo by BALOCHISTAN PDMA.

The death toll from Pakistan’s devastating floods continues to rise, and things are getting worse. The official death toll now stands at 1,325, including 466 children. Up to 33 million people have been affected by the floods. Pakistan’s total population is 220.9 million.

Now, UN officials are warning that Pakistan’s situation is likely to keep going downhill. The country is now desperately working to prevent its biggest lake, Manchar Lake, from overflowing. Authorities said on Monday that 100,000 people have been displaced in efforts to keep the lake from overflowing. They said that if the lake breaches its banks, it could affect hundreds of thousands more.

One health minister for Pakistan’s southern province said that the region already has problems with water-borne and skin diseases, dengue fever, snake bites, and breathing issues. She said that since Pakistan’s terrible floods began in July, there have been 856,000 patients treated. Field hospitals have seen almost 20,000 diarrhoea and 16,000 malaria cases daily. But now, more than 1,200 of Pakistan’s healthcare facilities are under water, she said.

The floods have also damaged or destroyed 17,566 schools across Pakistan, according to UNICEF.

Leaders of aid agencies say that Pakistan’s troubles will not be over in merely a few months, the country now needs long-term aid. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif estimated last week that the flooding had caused more than US$10 billion in damage to infrastructure, homes and farms.

SOURCE: Reuters | CNN

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism55 seconds ago

Thailand rekindles historical ties with Greece
Politics17 mins ago

Acting PM of Thailand Prawit insists he wasn’t sleeping on the job
Thailand38 mins ago

Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Sponsored9 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand56 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Troubling online predator statistics in Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Crime1 hour ago

Teenager stabs school bully after he made fun of his poverty
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World1 hour ago

Pakistan flood death toll rises, agencies warn country needs long-term aid
Thailand2 hours ago

Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems
Bangkok2 hours ago

Police punish (some of) Bangkok’s school rival fighters
World3 hours ago

3 year old dies after being left in kindergarten van all day in Japan
Home Services3 hours ago

How to improve your dog’s quality of life in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Horny monk sexually harasses former OnlyFans actor
Eastern Thailand4 hours ago

VIDEO: 15 students on truck in eastern Thailand get caught in flood
Cannabis4 hours ago

Thai man sits on roof for 2 days because his family won’t let him smoke marijuana
Crime4 hours ago

Mother to bury missing daughter found dead in central Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending