Cabinet approves 1.6 billion baht to solve Thai flood problems

The Thai Cabinet yesterday approved a budget of almost 1.6 billion to deal with Thailand’s perpetual flood problems. Some 912 million baht has been set aside for water management during the rainy and drought seasons while 664 million baht has been allocated for new water pumps.

Prime Minister Office spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisi told an assembled Thai press conference yesterday that the 664 million baht budget would be spent on 203 new water pumps.

Anucha said that this was the fastest way to help residents and farmers who had suffered from floods and drought in Thailand. The Royal Irrigation Department has been given the responsibility to manage the budget and find effective water pumps to replace the old ones that aren’t worth repairing.

The Cabinet report made public that 912 million baht would be spent on water management to prevent floods in the rainy season and water storage during the dry season.

The money would be allocated to three ministries, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, and Interior Ministry. Each ministry is expected to handle the projects and help solve all of the problems related to them.

More than 1,400 acres of land and 542 households in Thailand will benefit from the projects when completed. The projects include dam improvement and maintenance, and water hyacinth and garbage cleaning.

The PM’s Office added that the budget for the 2022 fiscal year was left at about ten billion baht and most of it was reserved for water management.

Yesterday, more than ten provinces in Thailand were underwater, such as Rayong, Ayutthaya, and Pathum Thani.

Floods also hit various parts of Bangkok yesterday, especially on the Chaeng Wattana Road and Pahon Yothin Road in the Bang Khan district. At 7am today, the media reported that floods still remained in many areas like Saphan Kwai Intersection, Vibhavadhi-Rangsit Road, Ratchadaphisek Road, Phayathai Road, and Petchaburi Road.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, heavy rain and floods are expected all over the country until Friday, September 9.

