Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Music festival sparks fears of second wave in France

Anukul

Published 

55 mins ago

 on 

Music festival sparks fears of second wave in France | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Straits Times
In France, thousands of people gathered to party at the annual Mid-Summer Music Festival. Those who attended were advised to use face masks and social distance from each other.

This was largely ignored as people danced and sang along to bands and DJs in crowds in the streets, with many not even wearing face masks.

Many spectators who witnessed the crowded street party were horrified as they feared it could cause a second wave of infections.

A senior doctor from a hospital in Paris also voiced his concerns saying the festival should have been cancelled. He also added that the scenario was not what a gradual end to the nation’s lockdown should look like.

SOURCE: Straits Times

News Categories:
Related Topics:



Anukul

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

WHO says to keep breastfeeding, even with Covid-19

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

WHO says to keep breastfeeding, even with Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily Sabah

The World Health Organisation says those mothers who are suspected of, or indeed have Covid-19, should continue breastfeeding as its benefits outweigh transmission risks.

In a press release yesterday, the organisation said “Recommendations on mother-infant contact and breastfeeding must be based on a full consideration of not only of the potential risks of Covid-19 infection of the infant but also the possible risks associated with not breastfeeding, the misuse of infant formula milks, as well as the protective effects of skin-to-skin contact. “

But how do we know if their advice is sound after many nations have repeatedly collided with their recommendations?

The WHO said in its defence that researchers reviewed studies that included mothers with suspected or confirmed coronavirus and found that those infants who did contract the virus, it was not sure whether the mother’s breastmilk was the source. The study included 153 cases of mothers with the virus with 46 mothers’ breastmilk being tested. 13 infants tested positive for the virus who were also breastfed by the positively diagnosed mothers.

The WHO further said “in infants, the risk of Covid-19 infection is low, the infection is typically mild or asymptomatic, while the consequences of not breastfeeding and separation between mother and child can be significant,” the review concluded.

Researchers said other infections that breastfeeding protects against pose a much bigger risk to babies and children than the coronavirus.

The WHO also recommends the initiation and continued breastfeeding of infants and young children, this also applies to mothers with suspected or confirmed Covid-19.

SOURCE: CNN
World

World snapshot: Covid-19 today

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

World snapshot: Covid-19 today | The Thaiger
High school graduates and their relatives sit distanced on a sports field during a graduation ceremony in Berlin. PHOTO: Kay Nietfeld / dpa via AP

Despite many vaccines being in the works, and mostly all nations imposing safety measures surrounding Covid-19, The World Health Organization says the pandemic is still growing around the world.

“The epidemic is now peaking or moving toward a peak in a number of large countries,” said Dr Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief.

So here is what’s happening around the world with the novel coronavirus:

Germany: A region in the country, North Rhine-Westphalia, is renewing lockdown measures after a spike in cases appeared at a slaughterhouse.

Union officials have blamed poor working and living conditions that migrant workers faced under a loosely regulated sub-contractor.

USA: A number of states have reported a record number of cases, leaving America to still rank at the top for the most Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Mexico: Even though officials have claimed again that the virus is on a downward slide, they have reported a record number of cases again with 6,288 recently confirmed so far and 793 more deaths. Mexico has also had an extremely high rate of infections among health care professionals.

World snapshot: Covid-19 today | News by The Thaiger

Health workers help COVID-19 in the aftermath of an earthquak in Puebla, Mexico, on Tuesday. (Imelda Medina/Reuters)

Brazil: Ranking second worldwide, the country has recorded 39,436 new cases as well as 1,374 new deaths yesterday.

South Africa: With a total of 101,590 cases and 1,991 deaths, the nation is bracing for another surge in the near future by converting a car manufacturing plant into a large field hospital featuring 3,300 beds. The hospital is in the city of East London, which is one of the country’s virus epicentres.
India: The country is reportedly considering new lockdown measures to curb the spread of the virus which is seeing about 15,000 new infections each day. The huge amount of cases has highlighted the country’s unequal society where private hospitals cater to the rich leaving public hospitals overwhelmed with catering to the poor.
World snapshot: Covid-19 today | News by The Thaiger

People lower the coffin of a person who died of COVID-19 at a cemetery in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Rafiq Maqbool/The Associated Press)

Pakistan: Despite overcrowded hospitals turning away patients, the government is trying to open up the country in an effort to help its frail economy.

Saudi Arabia: As the nation with one of the highest infection rates in the Middle East, at more than 161,000 cases confirmed, officials are limiting the number of people able to perform the hajj pilgrimage this year to only a few thousand. The pilgrimage usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world.

Thailand: After easing lockdown restrictions and removing its national curfew, the Kingdom is grappling with allowing much-needed tourists back into the country in an effort to boost its economy. Thailand has so far been considered successful in controlling the virus’ outbreak after being the first nation to report the virus after China.

Canada: With 101,963 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, 64,704 of the cases have been listed as resolved or recovered. 8,499 deaths have been reported.

Worldwide: Today, more than 9.1 million people have been infected and more than 473,000 have died with the WHO warning that the pandemic is still going strong.

World snapshot: Covid-19 today | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: CBC

World

Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AFP

The world’s fastest supercomputer from Japan is now being used to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic. Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer claimed its spot this week as a global super-computer as it has been shown to process 2.8 times more data per second than an IBM computer in the US.

Its name Fugaku is Japanese for Mount Fuji.

The computer simulates how droplets of the coronavirus would spread in office spaces with room dividers installed and also in packed trains with the windows open. Experts also hope that it will narrow down the search for an effective virus treatment when it fully rolls out next year and more data is added.

The supercomputer takes up an entire room in the town of Kobe and has taken six years to be developed by Japanese company Fujitsu and the Riken Institute.

SOURCE: BBC

