Update on Asia’s quest for a Covid-19 vaccine
Partnerships have formed between some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, as well as collaboration between countries as Asia’s best minds are working together in a bid to be the first to create a Covid-19 vaccine. Here is an update on four leading countries in Asia, in the search to find a cure for the notorious Covid-19 virus which was swept the globe.
India
India’s ability to deliver cost-effective and quality generic drugs, such as those that helped millions to live with HIV, has earned it the reputation of being a “pharmacy of the world”
This quality has raised great importance in the global search for potential treatment options and vaccines for Covid-19.
Indian pharmaceutical companies, for example, rapidly increased the production of hydroxychloroquine in April and are now helping to meet the growing demand for antiviral drugs believed to be aiding Covid-19 patients.
Thailand
Bionet-Asia, a Thailand-based company, is competing with other companies and institutes around the world to produce a vaccine for the Covid-19 virus. It has diverted all of its resources, including 200 people, to accelerate the development of a gene-based vaccine.
Bionet Chief Executive, Pham Hong Thai told The Straits Times… “We have already ordered millions of vials even though we don’t know yet if the vaccine will work in humans. In fact, given the constraints on flights around the world, Bionet preferred to ship the vials by air rather than by sea.”
“No one wants to be in a situation where they have the vaccine working in humans but then discover they are missing the passage containers or stoppers to supply the vaccine, So there is a race, there is a restriction, there is a shortage of materials – not only of active ingredients.”
Singapore
In Singapore, they are working on vaccine production capacity, so production can be accelerated quickly and safely once a Covid-19 vaccine is found.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday at the Global Virtual Vaccine Summit, the vaccine production will offer fill-and-finish contract manufacturing services to vaccine developers.
Fill-and-finish processing includes the contamination-free storage of medications in containers such as vials or syringes. It plays a vital role in increasing the production of vaccines for populations because many biopharmaceutical products are unstable and vulnerable to contamination.
Singapore’s innovation in biomedical sciences paid dividends during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the biomedical engineering industry being a bright spot in the struggling economy.
“The demand for healthcare products has not been affected and is generally quite resilient,” said Goh Wan Yee, Senior Vice-President of Health at the Economic Development Board (EDB).
EDB data last month showed that biomedical manufacturing was the main bright spot in Singapore’s manufacturing plant in April.
Indonesia
Indonesia ‘s main pharmaceutical firms and their international partners have entered the race to develop coronavirus vaccines that killed nearly 1,800 people and infected more than 29,000 in the world’s fourth-most populous country.
The state-owned Bio Farma was established in 1890 and is the only vaccine producer in the country. They are also collaborating with the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech to produce a vaccine that should be available in Indonesia early next year.
Dr Neni Nurainy, senior integration manager of Bio Farma’s research and development project, said the cooperation would quickly make the vaccine available in Indonesia, home to some 270 million people.
He added… “Bio Farma will source the active pharmaceutical ingredient from Sinovac, then formulate and do the fill-finish part.”
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
“Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules.”
Thailand will begin allowing foreigners to enter the country from July 1, easing the months-long arrival ban. But foreign tourists will still be banned. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the first group will comprise businessmen and investors on the waiting list, skilled workers, experts, those with Thai families, teachers, students and ‘medical tourist’ patients who have agreed to alternative state quarantine.
The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of the CCSA. Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules. They include about 30,000 expected to arrive for medical and wellness ‘tourism’.
Others are expected to include 15,400 skilled workers and experts, 2,000 teachers, educational personnel and students, 2,000 foreigners with Thai families or with residences in Thailand, and 700 businesspeople and investors. Members of this group have already registered for visits and agreed to quarantine.
Another group to be considered for admission comprises businesspeople and investors who will pay short visits, and guests of the government and governmental organisations. They would be tested for Covid-19 both before and upon arrival, have health insurance and be monitored by medical personnel. Businessmen on short-duration stays may be exempted from quarantine but officials are considering alternative ways to monitor them.
A further group would comprise tourists and travellers arriving under the “travel bubble” scheme, though details for this group have yet to be finalised or the reciprocal ‘bubble’ countries announced.
Medical and wellness tourists will be allowed when health institutions and hospitals are ready and have received the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration certification, which is scheduled to start from July 1. Areas open for this group include Bangkok, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
Tourists arriving under the travel bubble scheme could be allowed in on August 1 on condition they undergo “Villa Quarantine”, meaning they stay in their accommodation and not travel.
Dr. Taweesilp says the draft measures will be submitted to the CCSA for consideration next Monday.
Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government
Post-Covid nightlife in Thailand is likely to be a bit duller than before, but at least “soapie massage” is back on the menu. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that massage parlours of every description will be allowed to reopen along with bars, pubs and other venues in the next phase of easing restrictions.
But, there will be no dancing allowed outside of table areas and no scantily clad girls flogging beer will greet customers when pubs, bars and nightclubs reopen in July, according to the CCSA. They added that they are relenting and will allow massage parlours to reopen after all.
Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says no forms of advertising will be allowed inside nightlife venues, including beer “brand girls,” ostensibly to reduce crowding. Among the many new rules, employees won’t be allowed to sit, sing, or dance with customers, and only 5 people will be allowed per table.
He emphasised that alcohol in shared containers like jugs, towers and buckets should be avoided and tables must be at least 2 metres apart or separated by barriers of at least 1.5 metres. Moreover, all venues must have CCTV cameras covering all areas of the venue. (ALL areas?!)
In a move that will likely put off prospective clients, Dr. Taweesilp says sex massage parlours will need to log all visitors onto the government’s Thai Chana tracking system. Other rules include frequent cleaning, temperature screening, wearing a mask, and social distancing. The last 2 could only be dropped when “bathing”.
Considering how few venues appear to be zealously following the rules lately, enforcement of these rules to the full letter of the law is probably dubious. Many bars have fully reopened without such restrictions in place, and the nightclub rules seem unlikely to be enforced beyond the most high-profile venues. The pubs and clubs already have ‘systems’ in place to avoid prying eyes or undue attention.
Dr. Taweesilp says all the rules are still in proposal form, with details to be confirmed after the CCSA meets next Monday. Its Friday meeting was postponed due to PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s commitment to an ASEAN conference.
PHOTO: An alleged photo from an alleged “soapie massage” alleged venue with real alleged hostesses ready to meet alleged customers.
Music festival sparks fears of second wave in France
In France, thousands of people gathered to party at the annual Mid-Summer Music Festival. Those who attended were advised to use face masks and social distance from each other.
This was largely ignored as people danced and sang along to bands and DJs in crowds in the streets, with many not even wearing face masks.
Many spectators who witnessed the crowded street party were horrified as they feared it could cause a second wave of infections.
A senior doctor from a hospital in Paris also voiced his concerns saying the festival should have been cancelled. He also added that the scenario was not what a gradual end to the nation’s lockdown should look like.
