Ladies’ night bust-up in Pattaya leaves serial sleaze in cuffs

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya police have appealed for more witnesses after a suspected serial sleazebag, dubbed the “Boom Khunphaen Rider,” was dramatically restrained by a group of angry women in the heart of Pattaya on Saturday night. He has been accused of blackmail, threats and physical violence.

The 26 year old motorbike courier, named as Phonlawat, was reportedly chased down and cornered outside a bike rental shop near Central Pattaya Road on Saturday, July 12, then handed over to police by a furious mob of alleged victims and their friends.

Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Dusadee, head of Pattaya City Police’s crime suppression division, said officers found around ten people holding Phonlawat at the scene after receiving multiple complaints. Among them were five women who claimed to have been targeted by the same man.

One alleged victim, 30 year old Oranong, said she first met the suspect through a dating app and Facebook. She said the relationship started off normally but quickly spiralled into violence and threats.

“He assaulted me and told me he’d post our private videos online unless I gave him what he wanted.”

Picture of the suspect courtesy of Pattaya News

She was not alone. Another woman, 32 year old Jiraporn, told police she had already filed three complaints against Phonlawat, accusing him of spraying graffiti on her motorbike, threatening to leak explicit clips, and attacking her physically.

Her warning post on Facebook, shared after the latest incident, went viral, attracting more than 1,000 comments and prompting other alleged victims to come forward.

Phonlawat, meanwhile, admitted meeting several women through online platforms and confirmed he’d been in relationships with some. But he insisted everything was consensual and denied making or threatening to share any recordings.

“I never filmed anyone or damaged any property,” he told police.

Lt. Anirut Jehrah of Pattaya City Police Station said all parties had been questioned and Phonlawat’s personal information recorded as the investigation continues.

To avoid further chaos, officers later dispersed the group and urged any additional victims to report what they know.

Officers are now weighing possible charges, including assault, criminal damage, blackmail and harassment.

Police have appealed for more potential victims or witnesses to come forward with information, Pattaya News reported.

