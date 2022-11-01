Famous Pattaya chef serves food to disadvantaged children

A famous Pattaya chef has taken some time to help those less fortunate. Last week at the Father Ray Children’s Village, chef Harlan Goldstein served gourmet hamburgers and cake to 118 children and 32 staff members.

Goldstein also handed the children free T-shirts with his name on them.

The Father Ray Children’s Village is a home for children coming from impoverished situations, and those who have ran away from abuse and neglect. It is located in Bang Lamung.

Goldstein, an American expat, came to Pattaya in 2018 to open Comfort by Harlan, an international comfort-food restaurant. However, his restaurant had to close due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The restaurant is now being renovated with a new concept, Pattaya Mail reported.

Goldstein’s Instagram page displays several photos of his mouthwatering recipes. These include beef wellington, and seafood paella.

This year, a few Pattaya businesses have pitched in to give free food to locals on some occasions. In August, the owner of the Stones House night club worked with her staff to hand out various tasty Thai meals to people for free on Thai Mother’s Day. One of the dishes was som tam, or papaya salad. They also handed out snacks, water, and other items.

Also in August, one Pattaya noodle vendor gave free noodles to beach cleaners who had to deal with the mess made by the Pattaya Music Festival. The vendor, 51 year old Walaiphan, said she saw how hard everyone was working to clean up Pattaya Beach after the shows. Walaphan wanted to show the cleaners her gratitude.