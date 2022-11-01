Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

A 27 year old teacher from Phetchabun province, in north-central Thailand, was among the 156 people killed in a stampede in the Itaewon district in the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night.

The South Korean nation is mourning the lives of hundreds of people killed in a crush in a nightlife area of Seoul on Saturday night. This morning, the South Korean interior minister reported that the death toll had risen to 156.

Natthi Cha Ma Kaew, known as Teacher Bambam, was a Korean language teacher from Phetchabun’s Lok Sam district. Teacher Bambam, a Thai national, lost her life in the stampede.

Teacher Bambam travelled to South Korea last month to study a six-month course in Korean at Sogang University in Seoul. Bambam previously graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in the Korean language from Maha Sarakham University.

Phetchabun Provincial Governor Krit Kongmuang, Lom Sak Police Chief, social workers, council workers, and staff from the Red Cross travelled to Teacher Bambam’s parent’s house in the Lom Sak district to assist them.

Bambam’s parents, 67 year old Sakorn Makaewand 64 year old Na Makaew, said it would cost 400,000 baht for their daughter’s body to be returned from South Korea home to Lom Sak district.

The deceased had life insurance up to 100,000 baht. Sakorn and Na told the governor they would have to borrow money from friends to have their daughter’s body returned home, which would take three to four days. The governor said he is coordinating with the relevant agencies to raise funds to help Teacher Bambam’s parents.

Na and Sakorn were deeply saddened and did not wish to give an interview with the media. The couple told reporters that Bambam was their only child and that they would be holding a funeral and religious ceremonies for Bambam as soon as her body had returned home.

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Maha Sarakham University posted on Facebook to express their condolences for Teacher Bambam’s tragic death.