Connect with us

Thailand

Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul

image

Published

 on 

image

A 27 year old teacher from Phetchabun province, in north-central Thailand, was among the 156 people killed in a stampede in the Itaewon district in the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night.

The South Korean nation is mourning the lives of hundreds of people killed in a crush in a nightlife area of Seoul on Saturday night. This morning, the South Korean interior minister reported that the death toll had risen to 156.

Natthi Cha Ma Kaew, known as Teacher Bambam, was a Korean language teacher from Phetchabun’s Lok Sam district. Teacher Bambam, a Thai national, lost her life in the stampede.

Teacher Bambam travelled to South Korea last month to study a six-month course in Korean at Sogang University in Seoul. Bambam previously graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in the Korean language from Maha Sarakham University.

Phetchabun Provincial Governor Krit Kongmuang, Lom Sak Police Chief, social workers, council workers, and staff from the Red Cross travelled to Teacher Bambam’s parent’s house in the Lom Sak district to assist them.

Bambam’s parents, 67 year old Sakorn Makaewand 64 year old Na Makaew, said it would cost 400,000 baht for their daughter’s body to be returned from South Korea home to Lom Sak district.

The deceased had life insurance up to 100,000 baht. Sakorn and Na told the governor they would have to borrow money from friends to have their daughter’s body returned home, which would take three to four days. The governor said he is coordinating with the relevant agencies to raise funds to help Teacher Bambam’s parents.

Na and Sakorn were deeply saddened and did not wish to give an interview with the media. The couple told reporters that Bambam was their only child and that they would be holding a funeral and religious ceremonies for Bambam as soon as her body had returned home.

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Maha Sarakham University posted on Facebook to express their condolences for Teacher Bambam’s tragic death.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

image

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

image

Follow Thaiger by email:

image
Technology28 seconds ago

Man sentenced to 2 years in jail for false information on Facebook
image
Thailand4 mins ago

Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
image
Thailand6 mins ago

First AI crosswalk in Thailand installed in Nonthaburi
image
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
image
image
Bangkok57 mins ago

200 policemen raid 6 entertainment venues in Bangkok
image
Thailand1 hour ago

Teacher from Thailand killed in Halloween stampede in Seoul
image
Malaysia1 hour ago

Freak high chair accident kills family’s 2 year old son
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
image
Best of1 hour ago

Fun family-friendly activities to enjoy in Thailand
image
Travel2 hours ago

Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday
image
Thailand2 hours ago

Dishonest taxi driver keeps 70,000 baht found in his cab
image
Tourism2 hours ago

Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers
image
Crime2 hours ago

Norwegian man arrested for stealing taxi from Krabi Airport in southern Thailand
image
Tourism3 hours ago

Qantas announces partnership with Bangkok Airways
image
Pattaya3 hours ago

Chinese man in Pattaya has finger cut off, allegedly by gang who held him captive
image
World3 hours ago

VIDEO: Nine arrested in connection with pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
image
Thailand4 hours ago

New flak for foreign land ownership bill | GMT
image
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
image
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
image
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
image
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
image
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending