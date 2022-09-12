World
Kiwi PM admits her country will ditch British crown in her lifetime
New Zealand will become a republic Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted today, but not any time soon.
The 42 year old New Zealand PM believes the southwestern Pacific Ocean Island country will ditch the UK monarchy in her lifetime but added she wasn’t going to rush into it at the moment.
“There’s been a debate, probably for a number of years. But I don’t see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda any time soon.
“There are so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. I don’t think it’s one that would or should occur quickly.”
The Kiwi PM did admit that New Zealand would become a republic in her lifetime.
“I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime.”
New Zealand conducted a survey in February which revealed just about 36% of Kiwis supported a move to a republic while 48% said they wanted to remain as part of the British Commonwealth.
It is understood Ardern will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on September 19.
The New Zealand PM also declared September 26 a public holiday in the country in honour of Her Majesty the Queen.
“The decision to hold a one-off public holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is an historic event.”
Under the current system, the British monarch remains New Zealand’s head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. The governor-general’s role is these days considered primarily ceremonial.
SOURCE: Time
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Best lesser known travel destinations in Thailand
Kiwi PM admits her country will ditch British crown in her lifetime
Activist sentenced to 2 years in prison for wearing Thai dress that ‘mocks’ H.M. Queen
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
4 billion baht budget to tackle HIV & STDs in Thailand’s teens
Kayaking tourists swept out to sea in eastern Thailand, 1 dies and 1 survives
Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite son to look after her dear dogs
VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Chiang Mai hosts Thai style Halloween to make merit for ghosts
Helicopter crash in Malaysia reported pilot alive, then dead
Old man held hostage & duped out of 100 million baht by fake doctors
UKanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Floods leave cars underwater at Bangkok condo
Two oarsmen drown in race practise on the Mekong River
Top 5 reasons Phuket is the ideal medical tourism destination
Chiang Mai, Thailand rated No.1 city for healthcare in southeast Asia
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Airbus A380 lands at Thailand’s Don Mueang Airport for the first time ever
Beautiful national parks in Phuket you need to visit in 2022
Young Thai woman building her career fighting sexual exploitation
Thailand to apply alcohol tax to non-alcoholic beer
Japan donates cute trains to Thailand, ready for public use next month
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
New study shows smallpox vaccine ineffective against monkeypox
‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Sweary tuk tuk driver tries to rip off tourists in Bangkok
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of1 hour ago
5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
-
Chon Buri1 day ago
New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
-
Thailand3 days ago
Bare knuckle boxer flashes boobs after Bangkok victory
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
-
Thailand3 days ago
Herd of 40 wild elephants devour 60 rai of crops in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Koh Chang locals urged to evacuate as more rain predicted
-
Thailand2 days ago
UPDATE: 100 stranded elephants returned to park in northeast Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
VIDEO: Pro-wakeskater surfs Bangkok floods