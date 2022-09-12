Connect with us

World

Kiwi PM admits her country will ditch British crown in her lifetime

Published

 on 

New Zealand will become a republic Kiwi Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted today, but not any time soon.

The 42 year old New Zealand PM believes the southwestern Pacific Ocean Island country will ditch the UK monarchy in her lifetime but added she wasn’t going to rush into it at the moment.

“There’s been a debate, probably for a number of years. But I don’t see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda any time soon.

“There are so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. I don’t think it’s one that would or should occur quickly.”

The Kiwi PM did admit that New Zealand would become a republic in her lifetime.

“I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime.”

New Zealand conducted a survey in February which revealed just about 36% of Kiwis supported a move to a republic while 48% said they wanted to remain as part of the British Commonwealth.

It is understood Ardern will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London on September 19.

The New Zealand PM also declared September 26 a public holiday in the country in honour of Her Majesty the Queen.

“The decision to hold a one-off public holiday in the Queen’s honour is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is an historic event.”

Under the current system, the British monarch remains New Zealand’s head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. The governor-general’s role is these days considered primarily ceremonial.

SOURCE: Time

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Best lesser known travel destinations in Thailand
World8 mins ago

Kiwi PM admits her country will ditch British crown in her lifetime
Crime22 mins ago

Activist sentenced to 2 years in prison for wearing Thai dress that ‘mocks’ H.M. Queen
Sponsored9 hours ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Bangkok41 mins ago

Man complains after 23 taxi drivers in Bangkok refuse to serve him
Travel1 hour ago

5 secret beaches in Phuket for those who want peace and quiet
Thailand1 hour ago

4 billion baht budget to tackle HIV & STDs in Thailand’s teens
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Kayaking tourists swept out to sea in eastern Thailand, 1 dies and 1 survives
World2 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite son to look after her dear dogs
Thailand3 hours ago

VIDEO: Elephant kills monk in eastern Thailand
Events3 hours ago

Chiang Mai hosts Thai style Halloween to make merit for ghosts
Thailand3 hours ago

Helicopter crash in Malaysia reported pilot alive, then dead
Bangkok4 hours ago

Old man held hostage & duped out of 100 million baht by fake doctors
Tourism5 hours ago

UKanchana Buri skywalk opens and closes on River Kwai
Bangkok5 hours ago

Floods leave cars underwater at Bangkok condo
Thailand5 hours ago

Two oarsmen drown in race practise on the Mekong River
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending