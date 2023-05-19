Queen’s funeral costs taxpayers £162m amid cost-of-living crisis

Photo Courtesy of Bangkok Post

The UK government has disclosed that the state funeral and related events for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last September, cost taxpayers almost £162 million (US$201 million). This is the first public estimate of the expenses associated with the funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The state funeral, held on September 19, required an extensive security operation to accommodate hundreds of foreign heads of state and royals. Additionally, the large number of people who queued for days to view the Queen’s coffin in London and Edinburgh necessitated costly security and logistical arrangements.

Finance Minister John Glen revealed in a written statement to parliament that the total estimated cost amounted to £161.7 million. The interior ministry, responsible for policing, accounted for the largest portion, at £73.7 million. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport spent £57.4 million, while the Scottish government billed £18.8 million, reported Bangkok Post.

Glen said, “The death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022 and the period of national mourning that followed was a moment of huge national significance.” He added that the government’s priorities were to ensure the events ran smoothly and with appropriate dignity while guaranteeing public safety and security.

The disclosure comes shortly after the coronation of Elizabeth’s son, King Charles III, which has raised concerns and complaints about the cost amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Buckingham Palace has denied reports that the security operation for the coronation would exceed £100 million.

Over 5,000 police officers from across the UK were involved in the 10-day ceremonial events marking the late Queen’s death and Charles’ accession to the throne last September. The funeral was the largest policing operation ever staged by London’s Metropolitan Police, surpassing the 2012 Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies. However, the coronation on May 6 has since taken the top spot, with an operation involving 11,500 officers, staff, and volunteers.

Critics have labelled the coronation a “vanity parade” and a waste of public funds, while supporters argue that the weekend-long celebration, which included an extra public holiday, will generate additional spending and attract tourists to the UK.