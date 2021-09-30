World
Ivermectin poisonings increase in the US, ineffective for Covid-19
In a recent report, the Financial Times said that reported poisonings and serious adverse health effects have more than doubled from Americans consuming the controversial drug Ivermectin, falsely believing it is a cure for Covid-19.
The antiparasitic drug, commonly used in veterinary science, with limited applications for use on humans, has been touted by some as a vaccine-free solution to the Covid-19 pandemic, despite no peer-reviewed scientific evidence that the drug is effective in Covid treatment, or even safe to consume.
The US Food and Drug Administration this year has received 49 reports of serious effects and poisonings from people who have consumed Ivermectin. The total for all of 2020 was just 23 incidents. With limited data so far, the FDA can’t conclusively state that Ivermectin was the direct cause of death in many of these cases though.
Ivermectin is not authorised or approved by the FDA for treatment of Covid-19 in humans or animals as it has not been found to be effective in treatment and risks serious side effects or death.
It has, however, been proven and approved for the effective treatment of parasitic worms and head lice in humans.
Back in July, the Bangkok Post reported that the Department of Medical Services announced that they would study whether Ivermectin will be able to enhance the efficiency of the anti-viral medication Favipiravir when treating Covid-19. The Post reported that “laboratory studies have shown promising results on Covid-19 treatment”.
The Siriraj Hospital was said to be working with other hospitals to test the drug combination on participants who are infected with Covid-19, but there have been no reports following up with the study. The Thai FDA had earlier warned against using Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as the study on its effectiveness against Covid-19 had not been concluded.
SOURCE: Asian News Today
