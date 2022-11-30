Connect with us

Blue Tree FREE DJ Warm-up Weekend to be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December

PHOTO via Blue Tree Phuket

The first FREE DJ Warm-Up Weekend for the Blue Tree Magic Forest DJ Festival 2023 will be held on Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th of December 2022 on the lagoon beach at the stunning Blue Tree Phuket’s Crystal Lagoon, creating that perfect outdoor beach festival atmosphere for you to party the day and night away.

You can Thrill and Chill from Day and Night at the first DJ Warm-Up Weekend for Blue Tree’s Magic Forest DJ festival 2023, and it’s a FREE entry for everyone.

Some of the best DJs from all over Phuket will be collaborating to bring you an array of different styles of music and genres. There will be a host of exclusive shows and special performances to help create a beach festival atmosphere- an atmosphere that you can only get at Blue Tree Lagoon.

On top of the amazing venue of the Blue Tree Lagoon and some of the best DJs from Phuket, there will also be an exciting line-up of, dancers, models, fire shows, and parties over the two days.

Let your imagination go Fun at First Free DJ Warm-Up Weekend for Blue Tree’s Magic Forest DJ Festival 2023.

Special!! Get 50% off on the signature drink ‘A Jungle Juice Bucket’ when you register for beverage purchase in advance at https://bluetree.reserveyourvenue.com/events

 

 

Trending