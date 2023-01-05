World
Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
South Korean police are searching for a Covid-19 infected Chinese tourist who escaped from a quarantine hotel last Friday.
The South Korean news website, KBS News, reported yesterday that local police have been unable to track down the 41 year old Chinese man who escaped Covid quarantine. The website revealed that the man entered the country via the Incheon International Airport on January 3 at 10pm and tested positive.
The man was expected to quarantine at a hotel on Yeongjongdo Island. He arrived at the hotel that night but escaped in the early hours of the morning the following day. He was spotted on a convenience store security camera, which was located about 300 metres away from the hotel.
Police believe that the Chinese tourist might have hailed a taxi near the convenience store. The store has a blind spot so CCTV could not confirm his escape route.
An officer from the South Korean Public Health Department told the media that the Chinese tourist faces imprisonment of up to one year and a fine of 10 million Korean won (about 270,000 baht) for violating the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The tourist will also be temporarily banned from entering South Korea.
South Korea is implementing new testing requirements for travellers from China. Specifically, travellers from China must present a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test result taken 48 hours before travel, or a negative ATK test result taken 24 hours before boarding. These requirements are in effect until further notice.
The Public Health Department will also increase the number of medical workers and police to monitor foreign travellers to prevent a similar situation in the future.
Many countries tightened their disease control measures and entry restrictions toward Chinese travellers and people coming from China, e.g., Morrocco has banned travellers of all nationalities from China from entering the country.
China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning, condemned the countries that targeted their strict Covid measures against Chinese travellers.
“Some countries have taken entry restrictions targeting only Chinese travellers. This lacks a scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable.”
Four relevant ministries of Thailand, including the Public Health Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Tourism and Sports Ministry, and Transport Ministry, announced this week that they will have a meeting today about the measures for the return of Chinese tourists.
Channel 7 reported today that the rough plan is to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to Chinese tourists, require them to get at least two vaccine doses, require them to buy a health insurance package, and urge them to wear face masks when being in public places.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
VIDEO: Indian restaurant owner attacked for ‘stealing customers’ in Thailand
Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand’s public health minister says Chinese tourists won’t be discriminated against
Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal
Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan
PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples
The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Airlines up in arms over increase in Covid measures due to influx of Chinese travellers
VIDEO: The WHO accuses China of massaging Covid data
Lights out & Unfiltered | GMT
Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus
Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
Malaysia responds to China’s lifted Covid restrictions with plans to tighten borders
Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Economy3 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News3 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Expats4 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
China4 days ago
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya reveals ugly side of Sin City: rats, rubbish, & rat-arsed
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours