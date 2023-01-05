Connect with us

Crime

VIDEO: Indian restaurant owner attacked for ‘stealing customers’ in Thailand

Published

 on 

A Thai-born Indian man was attacked on Saturday after opening an Indian restaurant in close proximity to another Indian restaurant in Krabi province in southern Thailand.

The victim, Wirent Tiwari, was welcoming customers into his restaurant when he was suddenly attacked by an Indian man.

The attacker screamed “I’ll kill you! Then bury you in the ground!” as he slapped, punched, and pushed his fellow restaurant owner to the floor.

Wirent is seeking justice after the attack left him terrified and in need of 10 stitches on his bust lip. He filed a police complaint at Ao Nang Police Station immediately afterward.

However, despite the incident being captured by CCTV cameras, the police have not taken any action six days later, said Wirent’s 49 year old mother Sontaya. She fears her son will not receive justice.

The assailant allegedly threatened Wirent by claiming…

“You can’t do anything to me. I’ve been here for 20 years. I know police officers in high places. They have guns and do what they want.”

Then, a woman approached Sontaya and threatened her…

“If you don’t want to die, leave this place.”

Sontaya says the unprovoked attack is likely to be over customers as their family only recently opened their Indian restaurant.

The assailant allegedly used to rent the property in the sought-after spot along the beach, said Sontaya.

However, when his contract expired he moved his shop to another location nearby and Sontaya and her son took over the lease, she said.

Sontaya said she is scared for her and her family’s safety after the attack, especially since she feels she hasn’t received any support.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ExpatPattaya
2023-01-05 13:55
Pattaya city has allowed Indian restaurants to open next door to each other for years.  During pandemic even more restaurants south of Pattaya Tai on second road were opened .  Believe I counted 18 Indian restaurants in one 100 meter…
HolyCowCm
2023-01-05 14:21
Ao Nang is virtually now ruined by all the Indian businesses and tourists. So many suit taylor shops and Indian businesses that just is gross leaving no diversity and too many siut shop touts calling you boss. Covid was the…
yselmike
2023-01-05 15:30
1 hour ago, ExpatPattaya said: Pattaya city has allowed Indian restaurants to open next door to each other for years.  During pandemic even more restaurants south of Pattaya Tai on second road were opened .  Believe I counted 18 Indian…
Soidog
2023-01-05 16:23
A Thai born Indian man attacked by an Indian man. Let me read that again…..  Oh I see now. The Indian man (foreign piece of sh*t they are) has attacked a Thai born (upstanding people that they are) Indian .  That’s…
JohninDublin
2023-01-05 17:24
3 hours ago, ExpatPattaya said: Pattaya city has allowed Indian restaurants to open next door to each other for years.  During pandemic even more restaurants south of Pattaya Tai on second road were opened .  Believe I counted 18 Indian…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime10 mins ago

VIDEO: Angry farang chases Thai-French woman who rejected him in Pattaya
Thailand20 mins ago

Man attacked by teenagers on Airport Rail Link train
Crime37 mins ago

Eight found dead with gunshot wounds in a Utah family home
Sponsored8 hours ago

Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Thailand47 mins ago

Adult Movie Star on the Quest for a Husband in Thailand | Thailand News Today
Thailand1 hour ago

Drug addict father arrested for killing his 3 year old daughter
Crime2 hours ago

15 year old stabs teen to death at Thai market
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Early Years2 hours ago

Overview of preschool options in Bangkok (2023)
China3 hours ago

Over a quarter of travellers from China test positive in Taiwan
Thailand3 hours ago

Whale shark visits Thailand’s Koh Chang in rare sighting
Thailand3 hours ago

Chiang Mai issues booster shots to get ready for Chinese tourists
Weather4 hours ago

Full moon storms to hit southern Thailand this weekend
World4 hours ago

US Mega Millions jackpot close to US$1 billion
China4 hours ago

Flights between Shanghai and Phuket, Guangzhou and Chiang Mai resume
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand ranks 9th in 10 Cheapest Places to Live list by Forbes
Economy5 hours ago

Thailand’s real estate sector did not fully recover in 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending