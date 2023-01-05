‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation

The trash-talk of Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Suttipong Juljarern tarnishes Phuket’s reputation, according to the president of the Phuket Lawyers Association.

As the highest-ranking civil servant at the Interior Ministry, Suttipong can’t seem to keep his foot out of his mouth or his name out of the headlines.

The latest of the senior servant’s woes comes as people in Phuket prepare to rally today to protest over insults to the province’s garbage disposal system. Suttipong is opposed to Phuket’s bid to host the “Specialized Expo 2028″ because, he says, the province has destroyed its own environment while failing to take climate-change action.