Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand prepares measures to prevent influx of Covid-19 cases from China

Published

 on 

As China prepares to open the floodgates on Sunday, Thai government officials are discussing measures to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks from the upcoming influx of Chinese tourists, given the prevalence of the virus in the PRC at present.

The virus spread rapidly in China after Beijing dropped three-year-long stringent Covid-19 measures last month. Then, Beijing dropped mandatory quarantine on arrival and announced the reopening of the borders on January 8, spurring budding Chinese travellers to book trips abroad.

Measures to protect Thailand from imported Covid-19 cases from China will be finalised in a meeting tomorrow between officials from the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Ministry of Transport, said Public Health Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Thailand expects five million Chinese tourists to arrive in the kingdom this year who will be vital to Thailand’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

“We expect some 300,000 Chinese tourists to come in the first quarter of this year,” said Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Yuthasak Supasorn.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday that Thailand will not implement a lockdown or “strict regulations” in response to the easing of travel restrictions in China.

The ministry said that there is no need to test Chinese arrivals for the virus. China requires anyone travelling out of the country to obtain a negative RT-PCR test result prior within 48 hours of their departure.

At the meeting tomorrow, government officials are expected to discuss vaccine requirements for Chinese tourists. According to Komchadluek, vaccine documents will be checked and the ministry will propose that Chinese tourists should have received at least four doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Measures are subject to change in relation to Covid-19 caseload data and developments in China, added the ministry.

Anutin stressed that the ministry cannot guarantee no resurgence of the virus when Chinese tourists return, so Thai people should continue taking measures to protect themselves e.g. by getting vaccinated, social distancing and wearing masks.

The health minister praised Thailand for its ability to handle the virus…

“Thailand is able to effectively control the spread of the virus, illness, and deaths better than other countries. Thailand’s healthcare system is not inferior to anyone else’s, and when compared to other countries with higher infection and death rates, we are holding up well.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha assured Thai people not to panic about the return of Chinese tourists, “because Thailand’s preventative measures and healthcare system are top-notch.”

Meanwhile, the US, India, Japan, South Korea and some European countries announced tougher Covid-19 measures specific to Chinese arrivals amid fears of outbreaks and new variants.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Central Thailand8 mins ago

TikTok video of nurses drinking in hospital spurs investigation
Thailand13 mins ago

Furious passengers on Thai Smile Airways flight grounded for 2 hours
China36 mins ago

China threatens retaliation over restrictions on Chinese tourists
Sponsored2 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)52 mins ago

Thailand prepares measures to prevent influx of Covid-19 cases from China
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Indian tourists cancel Thailand trips after govt impose Covid test
Thailand2 hours ago

Crawl into coffins to invite GOOD LUCK | GMT
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths18 hours ago

Phuket focuses on foreigners causing motorbike accidents
Thailand18 hours ago

Famous dance teacher arrested for sexual assault allegation
Bangkok18 hours ago

33 million baht budget for Bangkok train station sign smells like corruption
Thailand18 hours ago

Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus | Thailand News Today
Thailand18 hours ago

16 year old boy dies after playing Russian roulette
Economy19 hours ago

Thai baht and Singapore dollar battle for strongest regional currency
Thailand19 hours ago

Monk under fire over bizarre pebbles ritual
Bangkok19 hours ago

Temple new year coffin ceremony lets you be reborn
Thailand20 hours ago

Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending