World
Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Earlier today, Indonesia’s most active volcano, Mount Merapi erupted. The volcano sent a curtain of ash into the air. Red lava also gushed from its crater.
The eruption happened early this morning and shot clouds around 3.5 kilometres away from the volcano. This led to the nearby community being showered in grey ash. Further, this is Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since officials raised its danger level, last November.
Evacuation orders have not been given and no injuries/causalities have been reported.
However, residents have been instructed to avoid the area within a 5 kilometre radius of Mount Merapi, says Indonesia’ geological agency.
“Residents should avoid volcanic ash and they’ve been warned about potential lava flows in the area surrounding Merapi,” says the agency.
Back in 2010, more than 300 people died, and others had to evacuate following the volcano’s major eruption. In 1994, an explosion from the volcano claimed 60 lives. Then, in 1930, 1,300 people were killed when the volcano erupted.
Indonesia is the host to regular seismic/volcanic activity as it is located on the “Ring of Fire”, named for its collection of colliding tectonic plates. Mount Merapi is noted as the most active of the country’s 120 active volcanoes.
Last month, a volcano eruption in the Philippines forced thousands of residents to evacuate.
SOURCE: abc News Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health/transfer rejection
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
District chief in Chaiyaphum tests positive for Covid despite receiving 2 doses of AstraZeneca
Monk accused of dressing up as a woman to go out at night
Thammasat University’s field hospital in Pathum Thani to run out of vaccines tomorrow
Thai food you absolutely need to try
Pfizer made available at Samut Prakan Lotus, large crowds form at 4am
Expedia report shows rise in international travel searches, focus on big cities
Oxfam calls for workers in Thailand’s fishing industry to be given monthly wage
Police in Songkhla arrest 5 people, seize 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine
At least 5 government ministers named in opposition no-confidence motion
Tourism officials hopeful mandatory quarantine can be reduced in Q4
Violent scenes erupt in Bangkok at largest anti-government rally to date
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Rubber plantation workers severely injured, man’s leg blown off after stepping on bomb
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
- Phuket4 days ago
Phuket Sandbox Express Bus to be ended August 16
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
Charter flights from Phuket approved by CAAT for Sandboxers
- Best of4 days ago
Best noodle dishes to try in Thailand