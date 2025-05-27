False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan’s Buriram

Experts say there is no danger of an eruption

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
58 1 minute read
False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan’s Buriram
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A mysterious rumbling heard by mushroom pickers near a long-dormant volcano outside Buriram city sparked local fears of an eruption, but officials have now confirmed it was merely the sound of underground water.

Last Thursday, May 22, villagers collecting wild mushrooms at the base of Khao Kradong in Mueang district recorded eerie rumbling noises on their phones. One man shared the audio online, describing it as “the sound of boiling water in the ground below me,” which quickly fuelled speculation that the volcano might be waking up.

The unease was intensified by the recent powerful earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, which rattled parts of Thailand and caused structural damage in Bangkok, including the collapse of the state audit tower.

However, a thorough survey by the National Resources and Environment Office in Buriram has since put fears to rest. Office director Wuthichai Pirunsoonthorn told reporters yesterday, May 26, that Khao Kradong has been inactive for between 300,000 and 900,000 years and showed no signs of volcanic activity.

Related Articles

“The sound is caused by running underground water moving through channels and small rock holes,” Wuthichai explained. “There is no need to panic.”

False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan's Buriram | News by Thaiger
Photo of the Mayon Volcano in the Philippines courtesy of The Nation

Experts emphasised that the rumbling was a natural geological phenomenon unrelated to volcanic reawakening, reassuring locals that the region remains safe, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident serves as a reminder of how natural sounds can sometimes be misinterpreted, especially in the wake of recent seismic activity nearby.

For now, residents and mushroom pickers can breathe easy knowing Khao Kradong poses no imminent threat and remains a peaceful fixture on Buriram’s landscape.

Thailand is not known for active volcanoes and currently poses very low volcanic eruption risk. The country lies far from major tectonic plate boundaries where most volcanic activity occurs, such as the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” The nearest active volcanoes are in Indonesia and the Philippines, thousands of kilometres away.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo Pattaya News

Thai woman mysteriously falls to death at Pattaya luxury condo

9 minutes ago
False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan&#8217;s Buriram Thailand News

False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan’s Buriram

9 minutes ago
Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case Phuket News

Phuket anti-corruption chief slams dropped appeal in graft case

36 minutes ago
Udon Thani motorist fined for repainting no-parking kerb Thailand News

Udon Thani motorist fined for repainting no-parking kerb

42 minutes ago
Phetchabun homeowner bets on car number after snake omen Thailand News

Phetchabun homeowner bets on car number after snake omen

46 minutes ago
Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29 Phuket News

Major power outage hits Cherng Talay in Phuket May 29

52 minutes ago
Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes Bangkok News

Bangkok condo raid uncovers 6,596 illegal e-cigarettes

58 minutes ago
Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi crackdown nets 76 drivers for cheating and refusals

1 hour ago
Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group Thailand News

Female university students fall victim to secret sexually harassing chat group

1 hour ago
Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Police officer dismissed over 7,000 baht extortion in Chiang Mai

1 hour ago
27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting Bangkok News

27 animals seized, 2 arrested in Bangkok airport wildlife sting

1 hour ago
Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives Road deaths

Fatal collision in Suphan Buri claims two lives

1 hour ago
3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya Thailand News

3 dead, dog electrocuted in storm-hit garage in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

2 hours ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

2 hours ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

2 hours ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

2 hours ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

2 hours ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

2 hours ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

3 hours ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

3 hours ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

3 hours ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

3 hours ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

3 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsEnvironment NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

Better Pattaya plan unites business leaders for greener future

5 days ago
Lightning strike kills man seeking shelter in Buriram field

Lightning strike kills man seeking shelter in Buriram field

6 days ago
17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis

17 Irrawaddy dolphins left in Songkhla Lake amid extinction crisis

6 days ago
Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

Urgent call for help to remove massive net from coral reef

1 week ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x