False alarm: No volcano threat in Isaan’s Buriram

A mysterious rumbling heard by mushroom pickers near a long-dormant volcano outside Buriram city sparked local fears of an eruption, but officials have now confirmed it was merely the sound of underground water.

Last Thursday, May 22, villagers collecting wild mushrooms at the base of Khao Kradong in Mueang district recorded eerie rumbling noises on their phones. One man shared the audio online, describing it as “the sound of boiling water in the ground below me,” which quickly fuelled speculation that the volcano might be waking up.

The unease was intensified by the recent powerful earthquake in Myanmar on March 28, which rattled parts of Thailand and caused structural damage in Bangkok, including the collapse of the state audit tower.

However, a thorough survey by the National Resources and Environment Office in Buriram has since put fears to rest. Office director Wuthichai Pirunsoonthorn told reporters yesterday, May 26, that Khao Kradong has been inactive for between 300,000 and 900,000 years and showed no signs of volcanic activity.

“The sound is caused by running underground water moving through channels and small rock holes,” Wuthichai explained. “There is no need to panic.”

Experts emphasised that the rumbling was a natural geological phenomenon unrelated to volcanic reawakening, reassuring locals that the region remains safe, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident serves as a reminder of how natural sounds can sometimes be misinterpreted, especially in the wake of recent seismic activity nearby.

For now, residents and mushroom pickers can breathe easy knowing Khao Kradong poses no imminent threat and remains a peaceful fixture on Buriram’s landscape.

Thailand is not known for active volcanoes and currently poses very low volcanic eruption risk. The country lies far from major tectonic plate boundaries where most volcanic activity occurs, such as the Pacific “Ring of Fire.” The nearest active volcanoes are in Indonesia and the Philippines, thousands of kilometres away.