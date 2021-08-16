Connect with us

Thailand

Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Trairat Petthamrongchai/Twitter

A man in Bangkok has been detained by police after allegedly assaulting a female Grab driver and then driving off.

36 year old “Sethawut” is in police custody after the aftermath of his alleged road rage was caught on camera. Sethawut reportedly struck Surang Sinkaew, a grab driver, and attempted to leave the scene. However, Surang delayed his departure by attempting to keep him at the scene by hanging on to his shirt. Sethawut, however, eventually had his shirt pulled off and he left the scene.

In the video footage, Sethawut is seen holding a gun.

Surang was left bloodied from the assault. She reportedly had a head wound. Blood was also visible on her shoulder.

Reportedly, a security guard intervened between the two parties.

It has not been reported what led up to the incident.

An arrest warrant from the Minburi court was issued for Sethawut, who now faces charges of assault, criminal damage, and 2 weapons offences.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand33 mins ago

Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman
World1 hour ago

Indonesian volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Thailand3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored3 days ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health after Covid infection and transfer rejection
Thailand3 hours ago

OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Thailand4 hours ago

District chief in Chaiyaphum tests positive for Covid despite receiving 2 doses of AstraZeneca
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Monk accused of dressing up as a woman to go out at night
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Thammasat University’s field hospital in Pathum Thani to run out of vaccines tomorrow
Best of6 hours ago

Thai food you absolutely need to try
Thailand6 hours ago

Pfizer made available at Samut Prakan Lotus, large crowds form at 4am
World6 hours ago

Expedia report shows rise in international travel searches, focus on big cities
Thailand7 hours ago

Oxfam calls for workers in Thailand’s fishing industry to be given monthly wage
Crime7 hours ago

Police in Songkhla arrest 5 people, seize 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine
Politics7 hours ago

At least 5 government ministers named in opposition no-confidence motion
Coronavirus Quarantine8 hours ago

Tourism officials hopeful mandatory quarantine can be reduced in Q4
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending