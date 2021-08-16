Bangkok man detained by police after allegedly assaulting woman

A man in Bangkok has been detained by police after allegedly assaulting a female Grab driver and then driving off.

36 year old “Sethawut” is in police custody after the aftermath of his alleged road rage was caught on camera. Sethawut reportedly struck Surang Sinkaew, a grab driver, and attempted to leave the scene. However, Surang delayed his departure by attempting to keep him at the scene by hanging on to his shirt. Sethawut, however, eventually had his shirt pulled off and he left the scene.

In the video footage, Sethawut is seen holding a gun.

Surang was left bloodied from the assault. She reportedly had a head wound. Blood was also visible on her shoulder.

Reportedly, a security guard intervened between the two parties.

It has not been reported what led up to the incident.

An arrest warrant from the Minburi court was issued for Sethawut, who now faces charges of assault, criminal damage, and 2 weapons offences.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now Daily News

