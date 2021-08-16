Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 21,157 new Covid-19 cases and 182 coronavirus-related deaths. There are now 210,934 active Covid-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 928,314 Covid-19 cases. The latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 899,451 of those infections. There have been 7,734 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Thailand since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 7,640 were reported in the latest wave.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 4,324 new Covid-19 cases recorded today. Infection rates are also still high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,869 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 1,147 in Samut Prakan, and 790 in Nonthaburi.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, continues to be one of the provinces with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Today, the coastal province recorded 1,223 new cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 658 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. New cases at prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis and field hospitals are being set up on site.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on