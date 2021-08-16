Connect with us

Thailand

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 21,157 new Covid-19 cases and 182 coronavirus-related deaths. There are now 210,934 active Covid-19 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 928,314 Covid-19 cases. The latest and most severe wave of infections, first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 899,451 of those infections. There have been 7,734 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Thailand since the start of the pandemic. Of that number, 7,640 were reported in the latest wave.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 4,324 new Covid-19 cases recorded today. Infection rates are also still high in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,869 new cases in Samut Sakhon, 1,147 in Samut Prakan, and 790 in Nonthaburi.

Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, continues to be one of the provinces with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. Today, the coastal province recorded 1,223 new cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 658 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for Covid-19. New cases at prisons and detention centres have been reported on a daily basis and field hospitals are being set up on site.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand37 seconds ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand8 mins ago

Samut Sakhon governor to resign, cites poor health/transfer rejection
Thailand46 mins ago

OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Sponsored3 days ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

District chief in Chaiyaphum tests positive for Covid despite receiving 2 doses of AstraZeneca
Thailand2 hours ago

Monk accused of dressing up as a woman to go out at night
Coronavirus Vaccines3 hours ago

Thammasat University’s field hospital in Pathum Thani to run out of vaccines tomorrow
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of3 hours ago

Thai food you absolutely need to try
Thailand3 hours ago

Pfizer made available at Samut Prakan Lotus, large crowds form at 4am
World4 hours ago

Expedia report shows rise in international travel searches, focus on big cities
Thailand4 hours ago

Oxfam calls for workers in Thailand’s fishing industry to be given monthly wage
Crime4 hours ago

Police in Songkhla arrest 5 people, seize 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine
Politics5 hours ago

At least 5 government ministers named in opposition no-confidence motion
Coronavirus Quarantine5 hours ago

Tourism officials hopeful mandatory quarantine can be reduced in Q4
Protests6 hours ago

Violent scenes erupt in Bangkok at largest anti-government rally to date
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 21,157 new cases and 182 deaths
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending