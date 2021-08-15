World
Haiti earthquake: 7.2 magnitude, over 300 reported dead so far
Devastation has hit Haiti as a catastrophic 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the struggling Caribbean nation at 8:30 am local time (7:30 pm last night in Thailand time). At least 300 people are dead but experts predict that number could rise to the tens of thousands. There is widespread destruction with homes and buildings collapsed, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a month-long state of emergency after flying over the country to survey the damage.
The epicentre of the earthquake was about 5 kilometres from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes in the western part of Haiti, about 150 kilometres from the capital Port-au-Prince. Churches, hotels, schools and other buildings in the area have been turned to rubble and it’s feared that many remain trapped.
The US Geological Survey says the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface, sending shockwaves that could be felt as far as Cuba and Jamaica at least 200 kilometres away, though the USGS estimates it could be felt at least slightly up to 500 kilometres away.
This earthquake is more powerful than the 7.0 quake that hit Haiti in 2010 and several aftershocks yesterday of at least magnitude 5 have been reported. The 2010 earthquake did immeasurable damage to the poor country and it’s estimated nearly a quarter of a million people died; Haiti still has not recovered from that quake over a decade ago.
The country has suffered recently after just one month ago President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, and the humanitarian crisis may only get worse as Tropical Storm Grace is now approaching the island.
Port-au-Prince has not reported major damage so far, but in the west of the country, many people are unaccounted for and at least 1,800 injuries have been reported. Hospitals are overwhelmed with hurt patients and in some facilities the injured are being treated outside of the overflowing hospitals.
Emergency teams and citizens have worked quickly to pull people from the debris. Much of the population of Haiti is at risk of subsequent landslides, with some blocking major highways, especially around the nearest major city of Les Cayes.
Two hotels, 3 schools, 7 churches and about 950 homes have been confirmed to have been destroyed by the earthquake so far, but the ports and airports of Haiti have been reported to have not suffered major damage. Telecoms infrastructure also remains operational so vital communication on the island is still possible. Damage has been reported on an additional 723 homes, 7 schools, 3 healthcare facilities, and one prison.
Earlier this month an earthquake with a 5.9 magnitude hit Indonesia, but no major damages or casualties were reported. Thailand also experienced several small earthquakes last month.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Haiti earthquake: 7.2 magnitude, over 300 reported dead so far
New poll suggests Thais get most of their news from social media or television
Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 22,086 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People3 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Officials say mass testing and isolating in next 2 weeks could flatten Covid-19 curve