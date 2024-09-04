French woman drugged and raped by 72 men over nine years

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A harrowing case of sexual assault has emerged in France, involving Giselle, a 72 year old woman, who was drugged and raped by 72 men on 92 occasions over nine years. Her husband, 71 year old Dominique, orchestrated the assaults. Giselle has bravely chosen to have the trial conducted publicly.

The disturbing events took place between 2011 and 2020, with Dominique administering powerful sedatives to Giselle until she lost consciousness. He then invited various men to their home to assault her, recording the incidents each time. The case came to light after Giselle decided to speak out, hoping her story would serve as a warning to others.

Advertisements

Dominique had a prior criminal history related to sexual assault. Initially residing in the metropolitan area of Paris, he later moved to the Mazan region. It was there that he began recruiting members online for his secret group. Over the years, he facilitated group assaults on Giselle.

Investigations revealed that at least 72 men were involved in the assaults on Giselle, with 51 of them already identified and facing prosecution. The group included individuals from various professions, such as forklift drivers, firefighters, business owners, and journalists. Some participated in the assaults only once while others took part up to six times.

Giselle and Dominique married in 1971 and have three children together. The case came to light in 2020 when Dominique was caught taking upskirt photographs of three women in a shopping mall.

Security personnel apprehended him on the spot. Upon examining his mobile phone, police discovered not only the upskirt photos but also numerous images and videos documenting the drug-facilitated assaults on Giselle.

This chilling discovery led to the unveiling of the horrifying series of rapes. The trial started on September 2 in the local court in Avignon, Vaucluse province. Giselle has chosen to reveal her identity and requested a public trial, meaning she will face the perpetrators in court and view the video evidence of her assaults.

Advertisements

In a statement through her lawyer, Giselle expressed her intention to bring this case to the public eye to highlight the severe nature of drug-facilitated rape. She hopes that by sharing her story, she can prevent others from becoming victims in the future, reported The Daily Mail.

Giselle’s children fully support their mother, standing by her side throughout the trial. The proceedings are set to continue until December 20.