FBI releases 9/11 file documenting probe into Saudi Arabia’s possible role

The FBI has released a document pertaining to its investigation into any involvement by the Saudi Arabian government in the 9/11 terror attacks. The release was ordered by US President Joe Biden following demands from the victims’ families, but does not provide any proof of official Saudi involvement.

According to a Nation Thailand report, in 2019, the Trump administration responded to the families’ request by saying it could share some information, but releasing other parts of the 9/11 investigation could threaten national security.

One man who lost his father in the attacks says the release of the document on the 20th anniversary is particularly meaningful. In a written statement, Brett Eagleson has pledged to hold the government of Saudi Arabia accountable.

“Today marks the moment when the Saudis cannot rely on the U.S. government from hiding the truth about 9/11.”

Some families have instigated legal action against the government of Saudi Arabia, accusing it of providing financial and logistical support to the 9/11 terrorists. The Saudi government has always denied the allegations.

The release of the FBI document comes after the victims’ families said President Biden would not be welcome at any events marking the anniversary unless evidence was declassified.

The document shows that as recently as 2016, the FBI was investigating possible ties between 2 of the hijackers and people who may have helped them when they arrived in the US in 2000. Nation Thailand reports that the FBI was investigating connections between the Saudi government and Fahad al-Thumairy, a former official at the Saudi consulate, and Omar al-Bayoumi, who the FBI once suspected of being a Saudi intelligence officer.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Bayoumi said he met hijackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Midhar by chance in 2000 and they became friends. He said he helped them settle into US life, but denied any knowledge of their terrorism plans. However, the recently released FBI document says his statements in a 2003 interview have been contradicted by witnesses. The file also documents Bayoumi’s support as consisting of translation, travel assistance, lodging, and financing.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

