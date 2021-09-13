Economy
Thai PM calls on state agencies to disburse allocated funds quickly to revive economy
The Thai PM is calling on state agencies to inject funds into the economy for the new fiscal year in October, in order to help its recovery. According to a Bangkok Post report, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul says budget spending is vital to the revival of an economy decimated by Covid-19.
“In light of the pandemic, the state budget provides an important impetus to move the economy forward.”
The PM says state agencies play a significant role in the disbursement of funds that will stimulate the economy. State agency budgets come from general spending, the central government fund, and the trillion-baht Covid-19 loan, which was the first Covid-19 relief loan taken out by the government last year. Parliament then approved another 500-billion-baht loan earlier this year.
The government says the loans are being used to continue relief and pandemic aid projects, with 269 projects already approved, at a cost of 996 billion baht. However, according to the Bangkok Post report, the funds disbursed for the projects total 841 billion baht. It’s reported that 684 billion baht of the funding went to 20 projects aimed at compensating those who’ve lost personal income or had their income reduced as a result of Covid-19, as well as providing aid to farmers and other groups.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai PM calls on state agencies to disburse allocated funds quickly to revive economy
Island hopping in the Andaman Sea of Thailand
FBI releases 9/11 file documenting probe into Saudi Arabia’s possible role
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Return of 2-ballot voting system could prove a threat to PM’s future
Digital Health Pass for Covid-19 safety rolling out now
Police arrest 78 protesters, bystanders, medics and minors
Gaming stocks plunge as Chinese authorities protest “effeminacy”
Man stabbed his common-law wife in front of police station
Crash wakes family as a drunk driver plows into their house
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
COVID-19 Sunday afternoon Update, provincial totals
2 new Covid-19 deaths in Phuket, only 15% of hospital beds open
Phuket plans to set up 10 more isolation centres as Covid concerns linger
14 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
Market closes for 4 days in Nakhon Ratchasima following discovery of Covid cluster
Is it worth living and doing Business in Thailand compared to Vietnam | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 85
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
Samui relaxes re-opening rules following low tourist demand
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
Thailand News Today | Pattaya hotels in trouble, Koh Phi Phi sealed off | September 10
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Pattaya3 days ago
Foreign investors keep a close eye on struggling Pattaya hotels
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Hua Hin reopening could hurt bigger domestic tourism market
- Crime17 hours ago
Koh Samui partiers fined 10,000 baht, commuted 15-day sentence
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket: 2 deaths, 1 Sandbox infection, bed occupancy passes 80%
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Dark red” zone curfew, other rules remain until the end of the month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Friday Covid Update: 14,403 new cases; provincial totals
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Foundation suspects darker motive in missing girl’s kidnapping
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok health officials to roll out Sinovac/AstraZeneca vaccine cocktail