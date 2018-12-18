Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht | The Thaiger

Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Dog cloning service in China starts at 1.8 million baht

2 hours ago

PHOTOS: Reuters, Newsbook

Meet Juice or “Guozhi” in Mandarin, a small one foot tall mongrel stray adopted from the streets turned into Chinese movie star. The nine year old canine actor was neutered at an early age and is unable to reproduce but as they say “the show must go on”.

Introducing “Sinogene”, China’s first biotech company offering animal cloning services. In May last year the company successfully cloned a gene-edited beagle and made headlines, and a month later the service was made available to anyone, for a price.

Starting from US$55,065 your dog can live now live forever too (well, it’s not actually the same dog, but a genetic copy with identical DNA).

Sinogene collects skin samples from the dogs lower abdomen and within a few weeks they are able to isolate his DNA and fertilise an egg, which is then surgically inserted into the uterus of a surrogate mother dog.

Little Juice during his first month spent in the lab, guarded by his surrogate mother. 

‘Little Juice’ (Juices clone) was born in mid-September and stayed with the surrogate mother for about a month inside Sinogene’s lab. The puppy was then presented to its owner at a small ceremony, in which ‘Juice’ was present.

More and more progress is being made in the cloning field, where last year a Shanghai lab produced the worlds first monkey clones of two long-tailed macaques. Last month He Jiankui of China’s Southern University of Science and Technology claimed he had used gene-editing to modify the embryonic genes of twin girls, to great controversy. In this case the scientists claim they were able to produce an HIV-immune baby.

In China the biotech industry is growing very rapidly, and currently faces relatively few regulations and barriers compared to the West. Due to the high profit margin and the image of this very high-tech technology the government has proven to be supportive of this industry, so far.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Thailand

Foreign Ministry assisting wife of Thai slain in France

6 days ago

December 12, 2018

Thai Foreign Ministry officials are working with French authorities to assist the wife of a Thai tourist who was among three people killed by a gunman last night at a famous Strasbourg Christmas market in France.

A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaksat says the Thai embassy in Paris had reported the death of 45 year old Anupong Suebsamarn, and contacted his wife, Naiyana, to offer help.

Busadee said Anupong and his wife had just arrived in France and planned to visit Strasbourg and Paris.

She said the embassy had contacted the Thai expatriate community in Strasbourg to coordinate with local authorities and take care of Naiyana while she was waiting to reclaim the body.

The embassy has also been in close contact with police in Strasbourg and will provide legal assistance to her.

Officials from the Thai consular office would travel to Strasbourg on Wednesday, Busadee added.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

More about the Strasbourg shootings HERE.

Travel

Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn.

2 weeks ago

December 5, 2018

PHOTO: Tomas Alfoldi

In this modern day of social media it seems so many are out to get that ‘perfect shot’, and will go to great lengths to get it. Seeing a picture of someone perched on some isolated cliff overlooking some natural wonder and thinking to yourself  ‘I’ve got to get that picture!’.

We’re often confronted with the challenge of arriving at iconic tourist locations and being faced with the challenge of finding a small sliver of space in which to take a picture while cutting out all other tourists. For some pictures though you may need a lot of clear space to get THAT profile pic that puts your friends to shame. So what do we do?

Wait in line and be patient.

Roy’s Peak, in Wanaka, New Zealand has become famous for its set-piece location, and an image of one tourist’s battle to obtain his own pic and the realities he faced, has been trending on social media.

The New Zealand’s Department of Conservation said that due to the massive spike in popularity thanks to social media, the Peak had seen an increase of over 10% in visitors over the last two years.

Online comments hold concern for the preservation of the park and the Department of Conservation have asked all visitors to be considerate of the wildlife and make sure one is fully equipped and fit for the hike.

It seems The Peak is not the only location with line ups, here is another picture from Sai Wan Swimming Shed in Hong Kong.

Have you come across this in your travels? SEND in your pictures so we can them with everyone.

Want that perfect picture? Just wait your turn. | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Kenny Lee

Thai Life

The Long March towards electric cars

2 weeks ago

December 4, 2018

by Syed Mansur Hashim – The Daily Star

They’ve sold 770,000 electric vehicles last year, up 50% on the year before. And there’s already 352,000 electric buses on their roads already. When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), the world has some catching up to do.

According to Forbes magazine, Chinese manufacturers produced and sold 770,000 EVs in 2017. This phenomenal growth has been made possible by a very hefty and generous subsidy policy coupled with manufacturing incentives to EV companies and most importantly, subsidies to consumers who buy EVs.

And it is not just passenger vehicles we are talking about here. Forbes reported in 2018 that “while electric bus sales in China were slightly lower last year as a result of cuts in electric bus subsidy program, 99% of the 352,000 electric buses on the road globally are running on China’s streets and roads.

There are now over 30 companies making electric buses in China.”

Besides providing subsidies, the Chinese government has introduced policies like guaranteed vehicle license which is a major issue because Chinese metropolises like Beijing have put caps on the number of vehicle licenses (for regular petrol/diesel run vehicles) to just 3,000 annually and the rest of the applications go into a lottery pool.

With three million vehicle license applications going into a lottery system, people may need to wait years for a license. People buying EVs are exempted from this system altogether. The average subsidy provided by the government is about USD 10,000 per vehicle and China’s central and local governments dished out USD 7.7billion in EV subsidies in 2017.

Read the rest of the story from The Daily Star HERE.

