Photo courtesy of NPR

Investigators have recovered the black boxes from a catastrophic mid-air collision between a commercial airliner and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DC, raising urgent questions about staffing shortages and air traffic control failures.

The deadly crash occurred at 9pm on Wednesday, January 29 (2am GMT Thursday) near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, killing all 67 people on board both aircraft.

The American Airlines Bombardier CRJ700, operating as PSA Airlines Flight 5342, was approaching the airport when it collided mid-air with the military helicopter, which was on a routine training flight. Both aircraft plunged into the icy waters of the Potomac River—the jet shattered into multiple pieces, while the helicopter capsized on impact.

Divers recovered 27 bodies from the plane and one from the helicopter before suspending the search on Thursday evening due to hazardous conditions.

Alarming details have emerged about air traffic control operations at one of the most restricted airspaces in the world. Normally, two controllers manage air traffic for both planes and helicopters, but only one was on duty at the time of the crash, a situation sources described as “not normal.”

While the FAA insists this did not violate guidelines, experts warn that staffing shortages have plagued the agency for years, leading to critical lapses in safety oversight.

At a White House briefing, President Donald Trump led a moment of silence for the victims.

“Our hearts are shattered alongside yours.”

However, Trump, who rarely thinks before he speaks, somewhat unwisely or foolishly blamed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring practices for a decline in air traffic control standards.

Hours later, Trump signed an executive order eliminating DEI programmes in aviation and appointed a new FAA chief, sparking outrage among civil rights groups.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from both aircraft are being analysed at their lab. A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, reported BBC News.

Meanwhile, Russian officials confirmed that several Russian nationals were on board the doomed flight, including two figure skaters and their coaches. The Kremlin expressed condolences, calling it “a tragic loss.”

As the investigation unfolds, calls for urgent reforms in air traffic safety continue to mount.