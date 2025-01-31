Thai senator’s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate

January 31, 2025
71 1 minute read
Thai senator’s death penalty drama stirs up capital debate
Photo via The Secretariat of the House of Representatives

A Thai senator sparked controversy after proposing a more severe punishment for drug offenders in a parliamentary session that drug suspects must face the death penalty, and their executions should be broadcast on free TV channels.

During a parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, January 29, Senator Amat Ayuken spoke about what he perceived as lenient punishments for suspects in drug-related cases. He proposed revising the laws on drug offences to make them more severe.

Amat cited Singapore as an example, highlighting that the country imposes the death penalty on drug offenders. He argued that Thailand should adopt the same approach.

Amat further suggested that executions should take place within three months of an offender’s arrest and that they should be broadcast on television. Amat believed this would serve as a strong deterrent, preventing future drug crimes.

During his speech, ten other senators stood to show their support. Amat, appearing pleased, continued by addressing other members of Parliament saying…

“Do you all think we can do this? My supporters completely agree with me. My suggestion may seem harsh, but it is not. This is not about violence. It is about decisiveness.”

Thai senators want execution of drug offenders on TV
Photo via YouTube/ Senate Channel

Diverse opinions

Some senators opposed Amat’s stance. Senator Angkana Neelapaijit, for instance, argued that his proposal violated human rights and human dignity.

She asserted that broadcasting executions would not deter crime and would also contravene Thailand’s Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act.

Thai senator against broadcating drug offenders execution
Angkana Neelapaijit | Photo via Matichon Weekly

Angkana acknowledged that people have the right to express their opinions but suggested that Amat should study the law more thoroughly before making such proposals.

She added that, in her view, the solution to Thailand’s drug problem was to crack down on major offenders and enforce existing laws more strictly, but without resorting to violence.

Non-profit organisation founder wants death panelty for drug offenders
Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart | Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

Despite opposition from some senators, Amat’s proposal gained support from certain members of the public. Chalida “Ton Or” Palamart, the founder of the Be One organisation, endorsed his suggestion and called for rapists and other sex offenders to be included in the measure.

Additionally, some Thai netizens urged the government to stop treating drug users as patients and to impose legal punishment rather than rehabilitation.

Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

