Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution

Bob Scott17 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
278 2 minutes read
Smoke signals: Thailand cracks down on PM2.5 cross-border pollution
Picture courtesy of Asian Development Blog

In a sizzling new move to tackle the smoggy skies, Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) sets its sights on cracking down on PM2.5 pollution stemming from cross-border agricultural antics.

Their bold plan? To roll out strict measures that target corn imports, demanding ironclad proof that the golden kernels come from non-burning cultivation zones.

In a hard-hitting proposal slated for the Maize Policy and Management Committee, the DFT is gearing up to make corn importers jump through hoops.

They’ll need to present top-notch documentation, including an exporter certificate issued by a competent authority, affirming that their corn originates from environmentally-friendly fields. Expect detailed maps and traceable systems too, because anything less won’t cut the mustard—or in this case, corn.

The looming threat of import restrictions will hang over those who fail to toe the line, warned Arada Fuangtong, the DFT Director General.

Following a high-stakes meeting on cross-border PM2.5 pollution, Arada underscored the urgency of blocking corn from burnt-out fields, notorious culprits in the smog saga. But before any gavel comes down on this proposal, the DFT plans to huddle with relevant agencies to refine their smoky showdown.

Private sector

With an eye on global standards, these rules will play fair in the international arena, aligning with World Trade Organization norms, ASEAN obligations, and free trade agreements.

The goal? Cut pollution without piling unnecessary hassle onto businesses. During the conclave, heavyweights from the private sector, including the Thai Feed Mill Association, vowed to source their corn from pristine, non-burning plots, determined to tackle the national smog scourge.

Adding an international dimension, the DFT is collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to give neighbouring nations a heads-up on the impending regulations. This joint effort aims to streamline the creation of an official body that can churn out the essential certificates, while also nipping illegal imports in the bud.

Before the ministry’s big announcement, the DFT is joining forces with trade officials in Yangon, Myanmar, to compile a roll call of Myanmar’s non-burning corn exporters. This list will be a matchmaking bonanza for Thai businesses eager to forge clean, green alliances and champion sustainable cultivation across borders.

Thailand’s corn import stakes are high, with annual hauls ranging between 1.3 and 1.8 million tonnes from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, reported Bangkok Post.

Last year alone, imports swelled to a hearty 2 million tonnes, with Myanmar dishing out a whopping 1.7 million tonnes, while Laos and Cambodia chipped in 250,000 and 7,000 tonnes, respectively.

With 82 corn importers in Thailand and over 100 exporters in neighbouring nations, the race is on to ensure that Thailand’s air stays clean and clear!

Business NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott17 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 31, 2025
278 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News.

