Connect with us

World

Covid-battered China faces worst floods in decades

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Covid-battered China faces worst floods in decades | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: CNN
    • follow us in feedly

As China is still reeling from the effects of Covid-19, a new struggle has ensued as the nation is now seeing the worst flooding in decades which have destroyed the homes and livelihoods of millions. The devastating floods have impacted 38 million people.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, some 2.24 million people have been displaced, with 141 people dead or missing. Authorities have raised the country’s flood alert to the second-highest level in a 4 tier emergency response system. Chinese President Xi Jinping describes the flood control situation as “very grim”. Some of the worst affected areas include the regions that were hardest hit by the coronavirus, just months after they emerged from strict lockdown measures.

Covid-19 has dealt a historic blow to the country’s economy. GDP shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction since 1976. In May the country promised 3.6 trillion yuan (around 16 billion baht) in tax cuts, infrastructure projects, and other stimulus measures, as part of an effort to create 9 million jobs and blunt the fallout of the pandemic. The flooding is likely to complicate that effort.

While summer flooding is common in China due to the seasonal rains, this year is especially bad. Some places, water levels have reached their highest since 1998, when massive floods killed more than 3,000 people. 443 rivers have been flooded nationwide, 33 of them rising to the highest levels ever recorded, according to the Ministry of Water Resources. The majority are in the vast Yangtze River basin, which flows west to east through the densely populated central provinces.

“Compared with before, this year’s rainfall was more intense and repeatedly poured down on the same region, which brought significant pressure on flood control.”

In the central Hubei province, which accounted for more than 80% of all of China’s coronavirus cases, historic levels of rainfall are causing widespread floods and landslides. More than 9 million have been affected in the province of 60 million, causing 11.12 billion yuan (50.4 billion baht) in economic losses.

Covid-battered China faces worst floods in decades | News by The ThaigerCovid-battered China faces worst floods in decades | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: CNN

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 77kaoded

It took snake catchers 15 minutes to capture a 4 metre long python after a scrap dealer, in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, discovered it at his stall in the province’s Pak Kret sub-district yesterday. The snake weighed in at 15 kgs and the handlers say it put up a fierce fight, even breaking some of their equipment. The dealer told the handlers this was the second time pythons had caused him problems, and that the first was even bigger. He said between them they had eaten 20 of his cats. The handlers reported that the serpent would have been […]

Continue Reading

Environment

Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as “hazardous”

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as &#8220;hazardous&#8221; | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Baehaki Hariri on Unsplash

Following a backlash from the country’s farmers, Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has agreed to update its list of “Type 2” hazardous substances to remove 13 herbs and vegetables. The government says it will instead move these to the “Type 1” list, meaning farmers don’t have to be registered as producers, but will still have to inform officials when exporting or importing them. The 13 substances include seemingly innocuous herbs and spices like lemongrass, celery, chillies, galangal, ginger, turmeric, all of which are commonplace ingredients in cooking, especially Thai cooking. Others include neem, marigold, Siam weed, camellia seed residue, the […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Pattaya Maps

Thailand’s Marine Department has confirmed a 1.1 billion baht project to widen Jomtien beach in Pattaya after years of sand erosion at the tourist favourite. Officials say they plan to widen 7 kilometres of the beach to a width of between 35 and 50 metres in a project that will consist of 2 stages. The first stage will involve transporting sand from the seabed at nearby Koh Larn, which will be used for around 5.5 kilometres of Jomtien. A report in Nation Thailand says officials are looking at removing around 640,000 cubic metres of sand from the seabed surrounding the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending