Covid-battered China faces worst floods in decades | The Thaiger

World
Covid-battered China faces worst floods in decades
As China is still reeling from the effects of Covid-19, a new struggle has ensued as the nation is now seeing the worst flooding in decades which have destroyed the homes and livelihoods of millions. The devastating floods have impacted 38 million people.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Management, some 2.24 million people have been displaced, with 141 people dead or missing. Authorities have raised the country’s flood alert to the second-highest level in a 4 tier emergency response system. Chinese President Xi Jinping describes the flood control situation as “very grim”. Some of the worst affected areas include the regions that were hardest hit by the coronavirus, just months after they emerged from strict lockdown measures.
Covid-19 has dealt a historic blow to the country’s economy. GDP shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction since 1976. In May the country promised 3.6 trillion yuan (around 16 billion baht) in tax cuts, infrastructure projects, and other stimulus measures, as part of an effort to create 9 million jobs and blunt the fallout of the pandemic. The flooding is likely to complicate that effort.
While summer flooding is common in China due to the seasonal rains, this year is especially bad. Some places, water levels have reached their highest since 1998, when massive floods killed more than 3,000 people. 443 rivers have been flooded nationwide, 33 of them rising to the highest levels ever recorded, according to the Ministry of Water Resources. The majority are in the vast Yangtze River basin, which flows west to east through the densely populated central provinces.
“Compared with before, this year’s rainfall was more intense and repeatedly poured down on the same region, which brought significant pressure on flood control.”
In the central Hubei province, which accounted for more than 80% of all of China’s coronavirus cases, historic levels of rainfall are causing widespread floods and landslides. More than 9 million have been affected in the province of 60 million, causing 11.12 billion yuan (50.4 billion baht) in economic losses.
SOURCE: CNNKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Bangkok
Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats
It took snake catchers 15 minutes to capture a 4 metre long python after a scrap dealer, in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, discovered it at his stall in the province’s Pak Kret sub-district yesterday. The snake weighed in at 15 kgs and the handlers say it put up a fierce fight, even breaking some of their equipment. The dealer told the handlers this was the second time pythons had caused him problems, and that the first was even bigger. He said between them they had eaten 20 of his cats. The handlers reported that the serpent would have been […]
Environment
Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as “hazardous”
Following a backlash from the country’s farmers, Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has agreed to update its list of “Type 2” hazardous substances to remove 13 herbs and vegetables. The government says it will instead move these to the “Type 1” list, meaning farmers don’t have to be registered as producers, but will still have to inform officials when exporting or importing them. The 13 substances include seemingly innocuous herbs and spices like lemongrass, celery, chillies, galangal, ginger, turmeric, all of which are commonplace ingredients in cooking, especially Thai cooking. Others include neem, marigold, Siam weed, camellia seed residue, the […]
Pattaya
Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach
Thailand’s Marine Department has confirmed a 1.1 billion baht project to widen Jomtien beach in Pattaya after years of sand erosion at the tourist favourite. Officials say they plan to widen 7 kilometres of the beach to a width of between 35 and 50 metres in a project that will consist of 2 stages. The first stage will involve transporting sand from the seabed at nearby Koh Larn, which will be used for around 5.5 kilometres of Jomtien. A report in Nation Thailand says officials are looking at removing around 640,000 cubic metres of sand from the seabed surrounding the […]
Nonthaburi man says pythons ate 20 of his cats
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
Covid-battered China faces worst floods in decades
Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery
Thai Airways unlikely to resume flights in August
9 returning Thais rushed to hospital with high fevers after arriving at BKK
Foreign embassies stop issuing visa extension letters
Seriously ill Burmese man found nearly unconscious at Nonthaburi bus stop – VIDEO
Rayong governor transferred, hundreds tested, amid Egyptian soldier Covid mess
Crystal meth making a comeback after travel restrictions eased
Flight restrictions clarified amid new Covid-19 fears
Thailand’s domestic tourism provided 4 times the number of international travellers in 2019
PM apologises, promises review of “VIP” loopholes amid foreign Covid cases
Thai government blames Egyptian embassy for Covid-19 positive air crew mess
More details emerge about the movements of the Sudanese family
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times
- Bangkok4 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
“Let us stay – Why can’t Thai Immigration extend our visas?”
- Business3 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Expats1 day ago
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
Rare big cats spotted in Thai national park