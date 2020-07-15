Teen stabbed, man attacked in Nonthaburi robbery | The Thaiger

Police in Nonthaburi, just northwest of Bangkok, are hunting 2 men who attacked and robbed a 14 year old boy and a 52 year old trash collector who were waiting at a bus stop outside a housing estate in Bang Bua Thong. The unnamed teen was robbed of just 100 baht. He was stabbed in the left side of his abdomen, spilling out his intestines. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Sanook reports that the boy is out of ICU.

The thieves, on a Honda Wave scooter with gold wheel trim, then attacked the trash collector, identified only as “Niphon”, cutting open his hand and kicking him in the face. He was taken to a hospital and is now recovering. Surveillance cameras under a footbridge caught the pair on the motorcycle driving along Kanchanaphisek Road, then turning back to attack their victims. Locals expressed shock at the violence and demanded police act quickly. The video can be found HERE.

Bang Bua Thong police say they’ve interviewed many witnesses and are progressing well with the case. They expect to make arrests shortly.

SOURCES: Thaivisa | Sanook