Debtor pawns 3 French bulldogs in Thailand

A loan shark in Thailand claims that a debtor who couldn’t make their repayments pledged three French bulldogs as collateral one year ago, but never returned to collect the dogs or repay the loan.

The loan shark posted in the “French bulldog club of Thailand” to seek advice…

“These are my three adopted kids. These three dogs did not do anything wrong. They were bought for nearly 500,000 baht.

“The dogs’ owner did not have enough money to pay back outstanding repayments on a loan. She brought these three French bulldogs to pledge as collateral. I can’t talk about it. If it was you how would you feel?

“Pawning a dog. 1) We have to pay for their food and 2) we have to take care of them. If the dogs get a wound or get sick, will it be our responsibility?

“One year has passed and the owner did not return to pick up her dogs. I repeat that the loan is still not repaid. One of the dogs had two puppies. She kept making appointments, saying I will return the money this day or that day. But that day never came.

“We accepted the dogs as collateral but raising them is a burden and we have lost the money that the debtor borrowed. I have seven children myself, three adopted dogs, and now two more puppies.

“If it was you, what would you do with these dogs and puppies? It’s like I was destined to be a slave to dogs. I’m stressed. I don’t have a high status. Sometimes I’m hungry. But the dogs are never hungry.”

Netizens criticised the debtor for taking on the responsibility of three dogs if she couldn’t handle them and would be willing to pawn them to a loan shark.

Some criticised the loan shark for accepting the dogs as a form of collateral. Whereas others praised the generosity of the loan shark for caring for and feeding the French bulldogs for the past year.

Someone advised the loan shark to negotiate with the debtor about selling the dogs and puppies and using the money to pay back the loan.