Husband catches wife cheating as street light reveals adulterous embrace

A 29 year old man in Ein Sue district, Hubei province, China, discovered his wife’s infidelity through a chance encounter by their home window. The couple had been married for seven years before their relationship crumbled, following the husband’s job loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The man, known as Phoo (a pseudonym), was introduced to his wife, Tong (a pseudonym), by a mutual acquaintance. Phoo initially worked at a private company with a low income but after marrying he took a higher-paying job in Fujian province. Meanwhile, Tong continued to live in her hometown and work at a footwear company. Their time apart was made even more challenging when Phoo lost his job due to the Covid pandemic’s economic impact in early 2023. Phoo then decided to return to his hometown.

Upon his homecoming, Phoo expected that his wife would show him more love and care to make up for their time apart. However, Tong became increasingly distant and cold toward Phoo. Despite this, Phoo brushed off the changes, attributing them to the long years of marriage and Tong’s hectic work schedule, which saw her come home late each night.

But on Sunday, May 21, around 5pm, Phoo became worried when Tong hadn’t returned from work. Growing concerned, he tried calling his wife but to no avail. Phoo stood anxiously by the second-floor window overlooking the street, searching for Tong. That’s when he spotted a mysterious couple embracing and engaging in conversation on the side of the road. Once the streetlight illuminated the couple, Phoo was dismayed when he realised that the woman was his wife, talking intimately with another man.

Phoo said…

“I’ve been married to her for years, and I know her figure, height, and even what she wore that day. I was sure it was her.”

The other man appeared to be aware of Phoo’s presence, as he pulled Tong away from the scene. Tong, however, let go and ran back into their home.

Later that night, Phoo confronted Tong, learning that the other man was a former high school friend, who now worked at the same company. The two had been secretly involved for over a year. Heartbroken and feeling deceived, Phoo chose to file for divorce and parted from Tong.