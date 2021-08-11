Connect with us

World

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Eduardo P. Filho/Flickr

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that it is planning to ban karaoke songs that have “illegal content”.

The illegal content criteria include songs that “endanger national unity”, sovereignty or territorial integrity. People/companies that provide content to karaoke venues are urged to check the songs they are offering and report to the ministry any songs that are possibly harmful.

The song-banning is set to come into effect on October 1.

In addition to songs that could crumble the fabric of society i.e., national unity, or threaten its freedom, or the head-scratching “territorial integrity”, China is also putting the kibosh on other songs, such as:

  1. Songs that incite ethnic hatred and ethnic discrimination
  2. Songs that endanger national security or harm national honour and interests
  3. Songs that violate the state’s religious policies
  4. Songs that propagate obscenity, gambling, violence and other criminal activities

However, it has proven tricky for karaoke owners to distinguish which songs would ruffle these ambiguous feathers as some owners have catalogues that include over 100,000 songs.

This is also not the first time China has cracked down on the horrors of unchecked karaoke selections. Back in 2018, 6,000 songs had to be cut from Karaoke venues due to copyright infringement.

Examples of such nefarious songs that could lead to China’s downfall were not provided. It was also not stated if the banned music includes Justin Bieber or Katy Perry.

The ministry does encourage “healthy and uplifting” songs, which may leave The Wiggles in the clear… Unless “Dorothy the Dinosaur” is a metaphor/celebration of foreign invaders encroaching on distant lands, spying on its people, seducing them with its exoticism and strength, terrifying citizens with its insatiability. Further, “Dorthy” i.e. a colonising force so strong it overpowers all forms of authority/military might and reveals the government as an impotent shell of military force. The Thaiger will update readers if this proves to be the case.

SOURCE: BBC The Guardian

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Poolie
2021-08-11 16:08
SOURCE: BBC The Guardian Nuff said.
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-08-11 16:15
5 minutes ago, Poolie said: SOURCE: BBC The Guardian Nuff said. https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231132.shtml Straight from the Chinese Communist Party's flagship People's Daily newspaper! Nuff Said.
image
Ldiablo22
2021-08-11 16:23
China is ridiculous and their population is ridiculous for putting up with the bs.
image
AlexPTY
2021-08-11 16:43
Missing LGBTQ+ content. Damn you, Chinese
image
Poolie
2021-08-11 17:26
1 hour ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202108/1231132.shtml Straight from the Chinese Communist Party's flagship People's Daily newspaper! Nuff Said. Its a much different article. It would be.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand14 mins ago

Human trials for nasal spray vaccines scheduled for end of 2021
Protests41 mins ago

Press lawsuit to stop police from using rubber bullets rejected
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | More BKK protester v police clashes, PM revokes media crackdown | August 11

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Dr Tossaporn Serirak demands full disclosure over Pfizer distribution
Phuket2 hours ago

Unused Phuket Prison to be field hospital
World3 hours ago

China bans illegal content in karaoke songs, criteria proves troublesome for venue owners
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat man arrested for allegedly possessing 2 illegal firearms
Best of4 hours ago

List of budget-friendly SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Best of4 hours ago

List of the best SHA Plus hotels in Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

Heavy rain causes flash flood in Surat Thani
Best of5 hours ago

List of SHA plus hotels in Phuket
Thailand5 hours ago

Kanchanaburi bridge closure isolates Ban Wang Ka village
Thailand6 hours ago

Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Thailand6 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Tourism hopes dashed, murder in NE rice field, amnesty under discussion | August 11
Best of7 hours ago

Top 5 Wedding Planners in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending