image
image
image
image
Connect with us

World

Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.

No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.

And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.

Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.

This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.

This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:

https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Issan John

    Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:06 am

    Where content is simply abuse / hate speech / the glorification of violence / harmful / dangerous / inaccurate and contributes nothing to any constructive debate, maybe removing it is the only answer … and maybe those that don’t will find that that particular part of their media empire is increasingly marginalised until it serves no constructive purpose any more …

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Media

More websites get the Pornhub treatment as Thailand blocks a further 209 “offensive” and “misleading” sites

Maya Taylor

Published

2 months ago

on

Thursday, November 5, 2020

By

More websites get the Pornhub treatment as Thailand blocks a further 209 “offensive” and “misleading” sites | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.radware.com

The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is on a roll, announcing plans to cut access to a further 209 websites following a block on adult website Pornhub. However, the names of the “misleading” or “offensive” websites which have incurred the ministry’s wrath have not been confirmed.

Earlier this week, a group gathered outside the DES ministry offices to protest against the decision to block access to Pornhub. The DES responded by insisting the ban was essential to protecting decency and the “good values” of Thailand.

(The same high standards don’t appear to be applicable to the country’s sex industry. According to the black market database Havascope, Thailand has an estimated 250,000 sex workers, generating revenue of US$6.4 billion a year…)

Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the ban was put in place after many complaints from concerned citizens, including parents, monks, and victims of sexual exploitation. However, many of those protesting the ban say otherwise, claiming that a couple of potentially compromising videos, including one allegedly featuring an MP, another including a significant ‘someone’ were posted on Pornhub, leading to the swift clampdown.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Media

Aghast! PornHub blocked in Thailand, again

The Thaiger

Published

2 months ago

on

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

By

Aghast! PornHub blocked in Thailand, again | The Thaiger

Thais will be out on the streets protesting again. This time over an apparent blocking by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of the porn portal ‘PornHub’. The site was started in 2007 and has developed into one of the world’s most popular adult porn platforms and is the ‘go to’ favourite of Thais, well until yesterday anyway.

Logging on (people told us) resulted in either a blank screen or various messages relating to the Computer Crimes Act of 2007.

It isn’t the first time the website has been blocked in Thailand over alleged violations of the countries draconian computer crimes and obscenity laws. The Pattaya News reports that the problems are usually “quickly restored” and report as a “technical glitch” by the government although several internet providers admitted to being told to block the website.

Back in May, at the peak of Thailand’s lockdown, the porn site was also ‘locked down” drawing outcry on social media and a quick reversal of the situation.

So, just for research, please log on and report if PornHub is working for you. Report in the comments below.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 days ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 days ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22 | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17

Thailand News Today | &#8216;Digital Nomad&#8217; visa, &#8216;Property&#8217; visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14

The smog returns to Bangkok | The Thaiger
Air Pollution3 weeks ago

The smog returns to Bangkok

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending