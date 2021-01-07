Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO | The Thaiger

World
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.
No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.
And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.
Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.
This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License.
https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233
1 Comment
Media
More websites get the Pornhub treatment as Thailand blocks a further 209 “offensive” and “misleading” sites
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is on a roll, announcing plans to cut access to a further 209 websites following a block on adult website Pornhub. However, the names of the “misleading” or “offensive” websites which have incurred the ministry’s wrath have not been confirmed.
Earlier this week, a group gathered outside the DES ministry offices to protest against the decision to block access to Pornhub. The DES responded by insisting the ban was essential to protecting decency and the “good values” of Thailand.
(The same high standards don’t appear to be applicable to the country’s sex industry. According to the black market database Havascope, Thailand has an estimated 250,000 sex workers, generating revenue of US$6.4 billion a year…)
Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the ban was put in place after many complaints from concerned citizens, including parents, monks, and victims of sexual exploitation. However, many of those protesting the ban say otherwise, claiming that a couple of potentially compromising videos, including one allegedly featuring an MP, another including a significant ‘someone’ were posted on Pornhub, leading to the swift clampdown.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Media
Aghast! PornHub blocked in Thailand, again
Thais will be out on the streets protesting again. This time over an apparent blocking by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society of the porn portal ‘PornHub’. The site was started in 2007 and has developed into one of the world’s most popular adult porn platforms and is the ‘go to’ favourite of Thais, well until yesterday anyway.
Logging on (people told us) resulted in either a blank screen or various messages relating to the Computer Crimes Act of 2007.
It isn’t the first time the website has been blocked in Thailand over alleged violations of the countries draconian computer crimes and obscenity laws. The Pattaya News reports that the problems are usually “quickly restored” and report as a “technical glitch” by the government although several internet providers admitted to being told to block the website.
Back in May, at the peak of Thailand’s lockdown, the porn site was also ‘locked down” drawing outcry on social media and a quick reversal of the situation.
So, just for research, please log on and report if PornHub is working for you. Report in the comments below.
Protesters call rally in Bangkok to support activists charged over German Embassy petition
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
Thai PM promises free Covid vaccine for half the population in initial rollout
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
U-Tapao airport halts commercial flights due to Covid-19 outbreak
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
Violent pro-Trump mob invades US Capitol building during debate
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Pro-Trump rioters storm the US Capitol building, stopping the count of Electoral College votes
Covid-19 cases linked to Ang Thong cockfighting spreads to neighbouring provinces
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to form committee to investigate illegal gambling
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Chiang Mai ranks 5th on travel site’s list of best places for digital nomads
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Covid-19 control measures by province
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February
PM2.5 over the limit in 21 areas of Bangkok
Thailand to get China’s Sinovac Biotech Covid-19 vaccine next month
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
Like a rolling stone (2 decades and counting). My home, Phuket.
Vaccines bring hope, but we won’t be out of the woods for some time – Thai health officials
Chon Buri tightens Covid-19 restrictions, including fines for not wearing a mask
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Issan John
Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 11:06 am
Where content is simply abuse / hate speech / the glorification of violence / harmful / dangerous / inaccurate and contributes nothing to any constructive debate, maybe removing it is the only answer … and maybe those that don’t will find that that particular part of their media empire is increasingly marginalised until it serves no constructive purpose any more …