Indian bride rejects groom at wedding after discovering his bald truth

A wedding in India was cancelled after the bride discovered the groom’s baldness during the ceremony, causing her to faint mid-event. Following her recovery, she demanded the wedding be called off, sparking disputes between both families.

The incident occurred in India on February 23, 2023, as the groom and his family visited the bride’s home for the wedding ceremony. As the event unfolded, the bride noticed the groom’s confused expression and his constant readjusting of a large wig. After confronting the groom’s family, she found out the truth about his baldness.

Astounded, the bride approached the groom and discreetly examined his hair. Upon discovering the reality, she fainted in shock, alarming the guests. Once revived, her first response was to call off the wedding immediately, despite attempts from family members to persuade her otherwise. The bride insisted she would not marry a bald man under any circumstances.

Subsequently, a heated argument broke out between the two families. However, the groom and his family were eventually left empty-handed. Both parties later visited their local police station, with the groom’s side reporting the incident, and the bride’s family accusing the groom and his parents of deception.

Police officers told the media that the bride was not ready for married life after seeing the groom’s wig. Although both sides filed complaints, family elders eventually settled the matter. The police said, “They filed complaints, but in the end, both parties withdrew their complaints and resolved the issue at the family level.”

A tragic incident occurred in India three weeks ago when a bride was murdered by her groom on their wedding day. On the morning of May 4, the groom called his bride to a secluded spot in a forest, intending to have a discussion with her. However, an argument ensued during their picnic, and the groom took advantage of the situation to strangle the bride with her own scarf. He then turned off her phone and calmly went back home, pretending as if nothing had happened.