Burger Thailand’s ‘kids meal’ campaign serves up a whopper of a strategy to win over youngsters

Image via Facebook, Burger King Thailand

Burger Thailand, the local operator of Burger King, is intensifying efforts to appeal to children as part of its global strategy.

According to the company’s general manager, Tanawat Damnernthong, children significantly influence their parents’ choices when selecting a restaurant, with families with children typically spending more per meal than working professionals.

For the first time in its 23 year history in the country, Burger Thailand is targeting children through various initiatives, including the recent launch of a children’s set menu. Additionally, the company has partnered with Sony Pictures Entertainment (Thailand) to create the first “Burger King Spider-Verse Store” in Southeast Asia at its Ratchadaphisek Road branch, featuring decorations inspired by the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie. This theme has also been implemented at two other branches: Siam Paragon and Mega Bangna, with the Burger King Spider-Verse Store open until June 30, 2023.

Dujdao Promobol, the executive director of marketing at Sony Pictures Entertainment (Thailand), said the collaboration with Burger King offers new experiences for consumers and has the potential to reach a wider target audience for the movie. Burger King’s brand appeal extends to all genders and age groups, making it an ideal platform to engage with diverse customers.

This strategy aligns with the target audience of the Spider-Man franchise, which includes various age groups of both children and adults. Sony Pictures anticipates future collaborations with Burger King, aiming for broader outreach to consumers.

Tanawat Damnernthong explained that Burger King has been working to attract families with children in Europe and China by offering child-friendly menus. As part of the collaboration with Sony Pictures, the fast-food chain has introduced a promotional set for children called “King Jr,” priced at just 99 baht. The company has also organised activities for all customers to immerse themselves in the Spider-Man universe and plans to launch more products, such as toys and activities, to attract children to its stores. Tanawat said…

“With challenges like inflation and raw material shortages easing, we are moving forward to expand our business this year. Though the labour [minimum] wage will be raised in the future, we already have efficient plans to cope with it. We are currently more concerned about electricity bills.”

Burger Thailand aims to open eight new stores this year, increasing the total to 129. The new stores will be located in tourist destinations, capitalising on the recovery in tourism. Two of the new stores opened in the first quarter of this year at Hat Yai Village community mall and a Shell petrol station near Central Bang Na. Another store is set to open in July on Koh Samui.

The burger market in Thailand is valued at around 10 billion baht per year, with an average annual growth rate of 3%. Tanawat anticipates a 20% increase in the company’s sales this year, reaching 2.4 billion baht. The sales breakdown consists of around 30% each from dine-in, takeaway, and delivery, while the remaining 10% comes from the drive-thru channel. The customer base is predominantly Thai, accounting for about 95% of sales, an increase from 75% before the pandemic, reported Bangkok Post.